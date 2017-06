Nintendo will soon release a miniature version of its SNES home console, with preloaded fan favorites such as “Super Mario World,” “Donkey Kong Country” and “Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past,” the company announced Monday.

The Japanese game maker behind iconic, international franchises will offer customers 21 titles in all for its new mini console and two controllers. The SNES classic will also come bundled with the never-before-released aircraft shooter “Star Fox 2.” The retro gaming console will cost $80 and is expected to hit store shelves on Sept. 29.

Super Mario World, Earthbound, Star Fox 2 + 18 more games? Now you’re playing with super power! #SNESClassic launches 9/29. pic.twitter.com/BPPGjpskPT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2017

Nintendo's announcement follows the release last year of the NES console, which has since been discontinued. During that console's brief manufacturing run, consumer demand outstripped Nintendo's ability to ship more NES consoles. Nintendo is likely hoping o spark that intense consumer interest again, as eager, nostalgic gamers look to get their hands on classic Nintendo hardware.

Joost van Dreunen, the chief executive of SuperData Research, a game industry research firm, said the excitement around the SNES Classic is a continuation of Nintendo’s resurgence. Prior to a recent upswing, van Dreunen said, Nintendo was viewed by some investors as a company passed its prime, following disappointing sales of the Wii U, and an uncertain mobile strategy.

The throwback to old school games is also another way for Nintendo to keep getting paid for their existing properties, and it taps into the affinity for collecting and retro gaming, he said. “People are going to stand around the block for this.”

The launch of the Super Nintendo Classic follows the impressive success of the Nintendo Switch, the new hybrid console that works as a home gaming system and a portable tablet. Its supercharged sales figures have helped revamp Nintendo's perception this year as an innovative, mobile powerhouse.

Nintendo said information on how to purchase the SNES console from retailers will be coming soon. And if you're interested, here's the full list of games for the Super Nintendo Classic Edition:

“Contra III: The Alien Wars”

“Donkey Kong Country”

“EarthBound”

“Final Fantasy III”

“F-ZERO”

“Kirby Super Star”

“Kirby’s Dream Course”

“The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past”

“Mega Man X”

“Secret of Mana”

“Star Fox”

“Star Fox 2"

“Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting”

“Super Castlevania IV”

“Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts”

“Super Mario Kart”

“Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars”

“Super Mario World”

“Super Metroid”

“Super Punch-Out!!”

“Yoshi’s Island”