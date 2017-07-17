A roving security robot — oblong and about four-feet-tall — plunged into a water fountain outside a Washington, D.C., office building Monday afternoon, sending online commentators into a tizzy and causing many people to spot plenty of metaphors for the much-promised autonomous future.

Numerous photos posted online showed the robot on its side in the ankle-deep water as workers tried to figure out how to rescue it.

Our D.C. office building got a security robot. It drowned itself. We were promised flying cars, instead we got suicidal robots. pic.twitter.com/rGLTAWZMjn — Bilal Farooqui (@bilalfarooqui) July 17, 2017

The autonomous machine was apparently making its usual rounds outside the Washington Harbour office and retail complex on in Georgetown when it tumbled down some steps and into the fountain. The robot began operating at the complex in recent days, according to an office worker.

The security robot appeared to be a model made by Knightscope, a Silicon Valley start-up. The company could not be reached immediately for comment.

But online observers were having a field day.

It's a fun day here at @gmmb. The super high-tech security robot at our office complex has had a mishap. pic.twitter.com/nhRshrJA9w — Greg Pinelo (@gregpinelo) July 17, 2017

It's ok security robot. It's a stressful job, we've all been there. pic.twitter.com/LQbnntbCRm — ✨Sparkle Ops ✨ (@SparkleOps) July 17, 2017

Security robot sleeps with the fishes. pic.twitter.com/b7Tkcsji3L — Populo Iratus (@cmahar3) July 17, 2017

The robot's fate was unclear late Monday.