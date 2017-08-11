James Damore, an ex-Google employee who wrote a controversial memo arguing the merits of gender and diversity programs, has interviewed with two right-wing YouTubers. (Jhaan Elker/The Washington Post)

Google's chief executive, Sundar Pichai, canceled an all-hands meeting Thursday after employees expressed concerns about their safety.

Google was expected to address the controversy surrounding a divisive memo written by a Google engineer that was made public last week, in which he suggested that innate, biological factors are part of the reason for the gender gap in the tech industry and that Google should “stop alienating conservatives.” The engineer, James Damore, was subsequently fired for violating Google’s code of conduct. But his termination hardly served as a resolution.

“We had hoped to have a frank, open discussion today as we always do to bring us together and move forward,” Pichai said in a memo to employees Thursday. But on external websites, some Google employees who had spoken out against Damore's memo were being harassed.

The company’s new vice president for diversity, integrity and governance, Danielle Brown, locked down her Twitter account after receiving racist and sexist messages. On Facebook, conservative writer Milo Yiannopoulos posted the Twitter biographies of eight Google employees who had criticized Damore. And on Breitbart, screen images of internal Google+ messages have been published that purport to expose “left-wing Google management employees.”

“Googlers are writing in, concerned about their safety and worried they may be ‘outed’ publicly for asking a question in the Town Hall,” Pichai told employees, explaining his decision to cancel the all-hands meeting.

In a statement, a Google spokesman said Friday, “We’ll find a better way to help our employees connect and discuss these important issues further.”

Pichai's move to cancel the meeting was first reported by Recode.

Here is Pichai's memo to Google employees in full: