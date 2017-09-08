

Credit reporting company Equifax's corporate offices are pictured in Atlanta, Sept. 8, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

After learning that the sensitive information of nearly half of the American population may have been compromised in the massive Equifax breach, customers raced to find out whether their data may be affected. And what some found was a frustrating experience.

For consumers who wanted to check if their information had been compromised, Equifax suggested that they visit its new site, www.equifaxsecurity2017.com, where they could learn if they had been “potentially impacted” and could sign up for credit monitoring services.

But when consumers went to the page, some suspicion and confusion ensued.

[Equifax asks consumers for personal info, even after massive data breach]

Consumers who signed up at the website encountered a multistep process that never led to a definitive answer as to whether their personal data had been accessed by hackers.

Terrible. It should be a simple yes or no response. They can't even get this right? What's the purpose of that vague enrollment date msg? — Yoda (@zenzenla) September 8, 2017

First, consumers were prompted to enter their last name and the last six digits of their Social Security number. People then reported getting one of two responses. Consumers who Equifax determined possibly were affected got a message that said, "Based on the information provided, we believe that your personal information may have been impacted by this incident." That same message suggested that consumers then enroll in Equifax's theft protection and credit monitoring product, called TrustedID Premier.

[By signing up on Equifax’s help site, you risk giving up your legal rights]

After users clicked "Enroll," the next message gave consumers an enrollment date for when they could complete the sign-up process for the TrustedID product. Enrollment dates varied from person to person, however. “The enrollment process is scheduled over several days to minimize delays and to service all consumers efficiently,” the Equifax website says.

But even for these consumers, Equifax did not disclose whether their information had been accessed by hackers. Many took issue with Equifax's suggestion that they sign up for its credit monitoring service after the company just disclosed that it had been breached by intruders. And others expressed exasperation that Equifax did not provide clear answers about their sensitive information.

Love how Equifax wants people to sign up for their credit monitoring security service after just announcing a security breach. pic.twitter.com/jXVUBbY54B — Billy W. (@BillzIsMyName) September 7, 2017

Equifax: We may have exposed your SSN

Also Equifax: Give us your SSN and we'll tell you if we did

Also Equifax: We actually won't tell you — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) September 8, 2017

My enrollment date is 9/12. WHY NOT RIGHT AWAY?! And why is it MY responsibility to go back on the site on that day?! #equifaxbreach — Dagmar Bleasdale (@DagmarBleasdale) September 8, 2017

When I entered my info, it said I'm not affected...but when I entered my wife's info, we got the "here's your enrollment date" msg. — Ross-in-a-box (@Melbryn) September 8, 2017

Some people called Equifax and received inconclusive responses, or none at all.

.@Equifax After calling the “incident hotline” I was told that my data “may have been breached” and would I like to enroll in TrustedID — Patrick Keenan (@pkeenan516) September 8, 2017

Just called the Equifax help line. Was on hold for 5 minutes, then it just hung up on me. — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) September 7, 2017

Hey @Equifax, Why do I hold for 8 minutes, then you hang up on me!!! ANSWER YOUR PHONES JERKS!! I Don't want Trust ID! Was I Compromised?? — Masked Ninja (@maskedninjagame) September 8, 2017

I called Equifax and the customer service agent said 1.43 million people were impacted and I had to correct him that its 143 million. — Polly Mosendz (@polly) September 7, 2017

Equifax told consumers interested in signing up for the credit monitoring service to return to the website on or after their enrollment date. Then they could follow the instructions to enroll in the TrustedID product. Enrollment ends Nov. 21, according to Equifax.

For another subset of people, filling in the online form produced a clearer answer. Consumers who Equifax determined were not affected by the data breach received this message during the enrollment process: "Based on the information provided, we believe that your personal information was not impacted by this incident.”

