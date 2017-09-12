Apple is set to reveal details of the latest iPhones at the recently opened Apple Park in Cupertino, California. (Apple)

CUPERTINO, Calif. — The crowd at Apple’s new “spaceship” headquarters is expecting something truly out of this world Tuesday, as the company prepares to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone with a new design.

Apple opened the event asking the audience to cover their screens as an audio clip of Steve Jobs played. Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, said that it was fitting that Jobs opened the theater -- named after him -- where the event is taking place.

“His greatest expression of his appreciation for humanity would not be a singular product, but rather it would be Apple itself," he said. Cook welcomed the crowd to the new campus and invited everyone to check out the visitor's center, which is set to open later in the year. Retail head Angela Ahrendts also highlighted upcoming Apple stores, including the firm's plans to revamp the Carnegie Library in Washington.

Apple is expected to release three versions of its flagship smartphone Tuesday: an iPhone 8, an iPhone 8 Plus and the 10th-anniversary iPhone X.

The bar is very high for Apple. This is not just any launch, after all. It’s the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, introduced by Apple in 2007. Here's what we expect from today's event:

Three new iPhones

We’re expecting three phones today: a basic iPhone, an iPhone Plus and a 10th-anniversary edition. According to the leak over the weekend, those devices will likely be named iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

That means Apple is skipping the iPhone 7s name altogether, which may be confusing to some but could indicate a cleaner break from the last generation of phones. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are expected to get serious speed upgrade, improvements to the camera software and Apple's augmented reality push.

All models may also get a wireless charging option, which would be a first for the iPhone.

The $1,000 iPhone X

Looking at the iPhone X, analyst and Apple enthusiasts expect this 10th-anniversary iPhone to be completely redesigned. The key difference is likely to be an all-screen front, similar to what we’ve seen from Samsung’s Edge phones. The iPhone X is also expected to have an OLED screen, which would be a first for the iPhone and could mean longer battery life, more vivid colors and sharper resolution. But those screens don't come cheap, which is why analysts expect the iPhone X will have a base price of around $1,000.

The screen change would also eliminate the home button. Leaks have indicated that some of the traditional functions of the home button — such as summoning Siri — will move to the side button.

But what about the fingerprint reader, which you can use to authenticate purchases from iTunes, the App Store and Apple Pay? Well, that takes us to our next expected feature …

Facial recognition

The high-end iPhone is expected to incorporate advanced facial recognition technology, which can sense how far away something is from the camera. This creates, essentially, a 3-D selfie, which reports indicate is complete, complex and secure enough to use for financial transactions. (Facial recognition technology now on competing phones, such as Samsung's, can sometimes be tricked by photos.)

A more independent Apple Watch and AirPods

The Apple Watch may also see a major upgrade that allows it to do more without being tethered to your phone for a cellular connection. The ability to connect to cellular networks on its own, even if it's just for Maps or fitness apps, could boost the watch's appeal for people who don't always want to keep their wrist in range of their phone. That could be particularly useful for Apple's core audience for the watch: fitness buffs. The watch could play music or podcasts, track health metrics and map out a run on its own.

Leaks over the weekend also suggest that Apple's wireless headphones, AirPods, may get an external battery indicator on their case. Right now, that light is on the inside of the case.

A 4K-ready Apple TV

Apple is making a big push to create its own shows and shore up its position in the living room. A 4K-capable Apple TV set-top box would put it on par with competitors on a technical front, and also strengthen its already impressive media store. While 4K adoption has been slow to get started, analysts say it's beginning to reach a tipping point, so it's a good time for Apple to make sure it supports the ultrahigh-definition standard.

Answers to lingering questions

While we think we have the highlights of what Apple has on tap, there are still some important questions. One very practical one: Is Apple going to improve the battery life on its iPhones?

Apple has also been plagued by rumors that the “iPhone X” will either be delayed or perhaps in short supply at launch because of its complexity. If Apple is unable to meet demand, it could mean a frustrating few months for its most faithful customers.

