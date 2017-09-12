CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is set to unveil its 10th anniversary iPhone here at its new "spaceship" headquarters. Here's our first look at the $5 billion Apple Park, which the company started building in 2013.



(Photo by Hayley Tsukayama)

Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., looms ahead of the tech giant's iPhone launch Tuesday.



(Photo by Hayley Tsukayama)

Approaching the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.



(Photo by Hayley Tsukayama)

If you look really closely, you can see Apple co-founder Steve Wozniack, center left, near the Steve Jobs Theater.



(Photo by Hayley Tsukayama)

A view of Apple Park from the theater lobby.



(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A view of the visitor center.



(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Another view of the visitor center



(Photo by Hayley Tsukayama)

Apple Park, as seen from the Steve Jobs Theater.



The entrance to the Steve Jobs Theater.