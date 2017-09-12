CUPERTINO, Calif. -- Apple is set to unveil its 10th anniversary iPhone here at its new "spaceship" headquarters. Here's our first look at the $5 billion Apple Park, which the company started building in 2013.
Apple's new headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., looms ahead of the tech giant's iPhone launch Tuesday.
Approaching the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park.
If you look really closely, you can see Apple co-founder Steve Wozniack, center left, near the Steve Jobs Theater.
A view of Apple Park from the theater lobby.
A view of the visitor center.
Another view of the visitor center
Apple Park, as seen from the Steve Jobs Theater.