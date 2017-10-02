

As Equifax heads to the Hill this week for a round of back-to-back hearings on its massive security breach, some lawmakers plan to not only grill the embattled credit reporting agency but also to cue up a fight for tighter data security standards that they and consumer advocates have long wanted.

The hearings, which begin Tuesday and are expected to stretch for three days across the House and Senate, will be a fact-finding mission — one peppered with public reprimands and calls for sweeping improvements. Lawmakers said that they want to hold Equifax accountable for what they've described as glaring security lapses, a limp response to widespread outrage and possible insider trading.

The first hearing comes a day after Equifax said that an additional 2.5 million consumers may have been impacted by the massive data breach, bringing the new total of potentially affected consumers to a staggering 145.5 million.

Last week Equifax tried to get ahead of what may be an intense round of questioning. On Thursday the company announced a new service that will allow consumers to freeze and unfreeze their credit information at no charge for life, starting next year. It has also been considering clawbacks for some of its executives, according to the Wall Street Journal. But that may not be enough for lawmakers and consumer advocates who have asked the credit agency for more extensive remedies and protections. There have even been calls to change the entire credit reporting industry.

“Certainly Equifax deserves public shaming,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky (Ill.), the top Democrat on the Digital Commerce and Consumer Protection subcommittee, the House panel holding the first hearing. “We as members of Congress have an obligation to express our deep dissatisfaction with the company. In addition, we want to get to the bottom of this.”

In prepared testimony published Monday former Equifax chief executive Richard Smith said he "was ultimately responsible for what happened" on his watch and that the company let consumers down.

Smith said that the intruders were able to penetrate the company's network by exploiting a vulnerability that had been known for months, but which Equifax failed to patch, despite an internal email alerting staff. Later, scans by Equifax's information security department should have detected the particular vulnerability that was left uncorrected, Smith said, but failed to do so. Smith also revealed that he didn't learn sensitive consumer information had likely been stolen until two weeks after suspicious activity had been detected. It took an additional ten days after that until the board of directors was informed of the breach.

While many high-profile companies have suffered damaging data breaches in the past, the Equifax hack stands out because of the company's sprawling influence on American commerce. The crucial, identifying information belonging to as many as 143 million people, including Social Security numbers and home addresses, may have been compromised. The hack has prompted dozens of lawmakers, state attorneys general and federal agencies to examine the breach. Security experts have said that the ripple effects will be felt for years to come and that the ultimate costs are hard to discern.

After Equifax disclosed the breach in September, the public outcry was swift and resounding. Reports quickly surfaced that several Equifax executives had sold an unusual amount of stock after the company discovered the breach but before it was made public. Not only did consumers feel exposed after learning that their sensitive information may have been stolen, but they also were angered by Equifax's bungled response. The call center was understaffed, and a help website that the company put up had the trademarks of a phishing scam while offering little guidance as to how to protect affected people, experts and consumers said. A week later, the company's chief security officer and the chief information officer announced their sudden retirements. Then Smith, the former chief executive, said that he, too, would step down.

Smith is expected to testify in all four upcoming hearings. Lawmakers said they will question Smith to learn how the hack occurred, why the company took so long to respond and what it plans to do to safeguard its crucial stockpile of consumer data. Fundamental questions about the breach remain unanswered. And it's not clear whether the company's attempts at reform will preempt new cybersecurity regulations backed by some lawmakers.

“This unprecedented cyberattack raises serious questions about the security of consumers’ personal information online,” said Rep. Robert E. Latta (R-Ohio), who oversees the Digital Commerce subcommittee.

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology and the Law, another panel that will question Smith, told The Washington Post in a statement that he hopes the hearing will offer insight into how data brokers can better protect sensitive information from large-scale breaches. Democrats Rep. Ted Lieu (Calif.) and Sen. Mark R. Warner (Va.) said the hearings would help build momentum for a federal data breach notification law. Echoing the concerns of their constituents, many lawmakers stressed their unease with Equifax's delayed disclosure.

“This reemphasizes the need for data breach legislation, so there is a standard — so you don't have a company decide when they want to disclose when a breach has occurred,” said Warner.

