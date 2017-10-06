

(Axel Heimken, Associated Press File Photo)

An Internet era will end Dec. 15 when AIM, the instant messaging program started in 1997 by AOL, will sign off permanently.

“AIM tapped into new digital technologies and ignited a cultural shift, but the way in which we communicate with each other has profoundly changed,” Michael Albers, vice president of communications product at AOL parent company Oath, wrote in a blog post Friday. “As a result we’ve made the decision that we will be discontinuing AIM effective December 15, 2017. We are more excited than ever to continue building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products for users around the world.”

Even though it had languished in irrelevance for years, AIM occupies a warm place in the hearts of kids who came of age online — the place where we discussed Beanie Babies and Destiny's Child albums, but also where we shared our thoughts about 9/11 and the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. For me, AIM was the first element of the Internet that caught my fascination and addiction. I was constantly exceeding the time limit we had on our dial-up Internet because of my many AIM conversations.

The chat service taught a young, influential technological generation the ground rules of digital communication. Hearing the door open online let you know your friend was logged on, in some ways paving the way for the Pavlovian response to modern digital notification. It was more instant than an online forum, and so the reactions you gave — emoticons :) and Internet-speak abbreviations like lol — became very important. It was also the first place where I learned people online are different than they are in real life, and the heartfelt conversation you had with someone on AIM did not guarantee that connection would carry over into class the next day.

In some ways, it was the ideal tool for dealing with high school, if you kept your wits about you. You could craft a version of yourself online that was never betrayed by your faltering vocal cords or blushing cheeks. You could put up an away message to be not participating, conspicuously, in the way teenagers love. You could always try on a different personality by creating a new screen name to use just with your best friend, the friends from your old school or your secret crush. (That was, in fact, the whole basis for the once-hip but now hilariously dated hit movie “You've Got Mail.")

I am biased, but I think it was actually just the right amount of digital connection for a teen. Watching others go through their adolescent years now with glossy selfies, crafted moments and check-ins that let you know when your friends are hanging out without you, makes me glad to be old. It would have taken too long to send a picture of myself doing anything over AIM on the connection I had. Plus, I didn't have my own phone, let alone one that took pictures.

Yet, AIM languished as its users and the technology world around it matured. We abandoned AIM for other platforms that offered us more: Facebook, Skype, Gchat, Snapchat, WhatsApp and Slack. We required more from our online lives, and maybe — certainly in my case — we wanted to leave our childish things behind.

For those who still use AIM, or did until recently, Oath has posted an information page describing how you can download and preserve your data. Chats should be logged by default, but any images or files will have to be downloaded individually. Some information, such as buddy lists, cannot be saved. All data not saved will be deleted on Dec. 15.

Most of us will not have anything to save from those accounts. Or, perhaps more truthfully, we will have nothing worth saving.

Still, let's take a moment to say thanks, AIM. You represented a fleeting, golden age of Internet communication: one in which we could connect in ways we couldn't offline, but not to the point where we had to overshare with everyone. In that way, you were too good to last.

Goodbye.