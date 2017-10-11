This post has been updated.

Facebook and Instagram feeds that stopped flowing across the world Wednesday should be back to normal soon. Facebook said in a statement that a “networking issue” that stopped users from using the social networks for several hours had been mostly resolved.

In a statement, the company did not say exactly what caused the problem, but that things were back to normal for most of its 2 billion users. “We quickly investigated and started restoring access within about an hour, and we have nearly fixed the issue for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience,” the company said.

On Twitter Wednesday morning, many users from several countries said they were unable to even access Facebook.

Facebook and Instagram tend to be fairly stable, but they don't have a perfect record. Both services experienced an outage as recently as August, but did not disclose the cause.