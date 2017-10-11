

The Oculus Go, a wireless $200 headset that doesn't require a smartphone. (Oculus)

Facebook dropped a bombshell on the virtual-reality world Wednesday: a $200 virtual-reality headset that doesn't require wires or a smartphone to work.

The headset could go a long way toward helping Facebook get virtual reality into the hands of a “a billion people” — a (time-frame-free) goal chief executive Mark Zuckerberg set Wednesday at a developers conference hosted by its VR company, Oculus. Virtual reality has been a major focus for Facebook and other major tech firms such as Microsoft and HTC, but consumers haven't been quite as enthusiastic. The new headset, however, addresses two major problems analysts have said stand in the way of adoption: high prices and a complicated setup process.

The price of virtual-reality headsets has continued to drop, making the technology more accessible to a variety of people. Setting a $200 price for a headset that doesn't require any additional equipment, however, is a new landmark for the industry.

The Oculus Go is set to ship early next year. It will be able to use all the apps currently available for the Gear VR, the Samsung and Oculus headset that requires a smartphone to work. Developers will be able to get their hands on Oculus Go in November to make more specialized programs for it.

Like the Gear VR, the Go is designed for lighter virtual-reality experiences such as 360-degree viewing and short play sessions. It will also ship with a controller that users can hold in one hand to point, poke or otherwise interact with the environment around them.

The Go won't be the only stand-alone headset from Oculus for long. The company also gave more information on a product nicknamed Project Santa Cruz, which promises high-end VR without wires or the external trackers that VR users currently have to set up around their rooms. That device will ship to developers next year but does not yet have a commercial release date.

Facebook also announced plans to introduce streaming 360-degree video to Oculus as well as Facebook Spaces, the network's “social VR” space that Zuckerberg controversially used to virtually tour Puerto Rico earlier this week.

The social network also said that users will be able to create "3-D posts,” which let you embed into your posts three-dimensional drawings that you can then move around on-screen.

All of these features slowly articulate the advantages of three-dimensional and virtual-reality content, which has its converts in the gaming world but has faced a more skeptical mainstream audience.

Even evangelists recognize that this isn't going to happen overnight. “The road to mass adoption is going to take a while,” said Jason Rubin, Oculus's vice president of content, but things are moving faster than he thought they would. “VR is just getting started. We're going to double-down on that potential.”