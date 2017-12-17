The FCC voted to repeal net neutrality, or the idea that Internet service providers can't block or favor websites. See what this means for you. (Jhaan Elker,Brian Fung/The Washington Post)

Among the many potential consequences of the Federal Communications Commission's repeal of net neutrality, perhaps none was as unpredictable as a “Star Wars” marquee actor questioning the Jedi worthiness of the commission’s chairman.

That’s exactly what happened Saturday when Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the space-movie franchise, took a shot at FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who earlier in the week had dressed up as Santa Claus and filmed a bizarre video outlining “7 things you can still do on the Internet after net neutrality.”

The video, as dad jokey as they come, included footage of Pai reassuring viewers that they could still “gram” their food even without the Obama-era regulations that prevented Internet providers from speeding up some websites and throttling or blocking others. Among other head-scratching scenes, Pai also hugged a puppy and danced to the “Harlem Shake” to convince viewers that they could still “drive memes right into the ground.”

But the scene Hamill publicly took issue with was one in which Pai donned a black hoodie and swung a light saber around while the “Star Wars” theme played in the background.

“You can still stay part of your fave fandom,” the FCC chairman declared.

Hamill, well, struck back.

“Cute video Ajit ‘Aren’t I Precious?’ Pai,” Hamill tweeted sarcastically, along with a vomiting emoji, before declaring that the FCC chief was “profoundly unworthy” of wielding a light saber.

“A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations,” Hamill wrote.

Cute video Ajit "Aren't I Precious?" Pai -but you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations. Btw-did you pay John Williams his royalty? @AjitPaiFCCorpShill #AJediYouAreNOT pic.twitter.com/SpIcOEySUY — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2017

Hamill also questioned whether Pai had paid composer John Williams any royalties for use of the “Star Wars” theme song in the video, which was published Wednesday by the conservative news site Daily Caller. The video, which used music from several copyrighted sources, prompted an online protest led by producer and DJ Harry Rodrigues, who created the “Harlem Shake.”

Rodrigues (also known as Baauer) vowed to take action, and his record label, Mad Decent, said Thursday it would pursue legal recourse if the song was not removed. The video was briefly taken down from YouTube on Friday but restored later, with “Harlem Shake” still included.

Official statement re the use of "Harlem Shake" in Daily Caller's video of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai: neither Mad Decent nor Baauer approved this use nor do we approve of the message contained therein. We have issued a takedown will pursue further legal action if it is not removed. — MAD DECENT (@maddecent) December 15, 2017

It’s unclear whether Hamill was implying in his tweet that similar action would be taken for Pai’s use of the “Star Wars” theme. The 66-year-old “Star Wars” actor is known for regularly engaging with his fans on Twitter and has been an outspoken critic of President Trump and his administration’s policies.

Whatever his intention, Hamill, fresh off his appearance in “The Last Jedi,” finished his diatribe against Pai with a withering hashtag: #AJediYouAreNOT.

On Sunday, Hamill also had some fresh words for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who tried to compare net neutrality to “the dark side” in a tweet intended for the actor.

“Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet,” Cruz tweeted. Unfortunately, he misspelled Hamill's Twitter handle.

Nevertheless, Hamill responded shortly afterward.

Thanks for smarm-spaining it to me @tedcruz I know politics can be confusing, but you'd have more credibility if you spelled my name correctly. I mean IT'S RIGHT THERE IN FRONT OF YOU! Maybe you're just distracted from watching porn at the office again❤️-mh https://t.co/nHpJVG1Wpe — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2017

With his tweets, Hamill joined a growing list of actors, artists and musicians who have argued that the loss of net neutrality will be detrimental to those in a creative industry. Dozens of artists signed an open letter earlier this month arguing that gutting net neutrality would allow Internet providers to charge fees that would essentially act as a tax on the creative community.

[Watch FCC’s Ajit Pai dress up as Santa and wield a lightsaber to mock net neutrality rules]

“The medium that allows us to be great artists is under threat. Without a free and open internet, so much music, writing, film, art, culture, passion, and creativity would be lost,” the letter stated. “A few corporations will have control over what you see and hear, while independent and up-and-coming artists’ ability to make a living will be devastated. Without net neutrality there will be less awesome art. Period.”

That was, of course, before the vote last week. What comes next remains to be seen. As The Washington Post’s Brian Fung reported, several legal battles loom, as those who support Obama-era regulations on net neutrality have vowed to sue the FCC.

The FCC removed net neutrality regulations, so surfing the Internet will be more like waiting in lines at the airport. The Post's Geoffrey Fowler explains. (Jhaan Elker,Geoffrey Fowler/The Washington Post)

Read more:

Want an autograph by ‘Star Wars’ Mark Hamill? Bring the right marker and $295 in cash.

FCC repeals net neutrality rules in sweeping act of deregulation

5 crazy things that happened as the FCC voted to undo its net neutrality rules