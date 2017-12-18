

President Trump's eldest child slammed actor Mark Hamill on Twitter over the weekend. (Richard Drew/AP)

Donald Trump Jr. has leapt into the debate over net neutrality once again — this time attacking “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill, otherwise known as Luke Skywalker.

The spat began when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Hamill attacked each other on Twitter over the weekend regarding a recent video starring Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission. The video, titled “7 things you can still do on the Internet after net neutrality,” featured Pai dressed as Santa and brandishing a lightsaber to defend his contentious move to dismantle net neutrality rules and mock the criticism against it. It was published last week by the conservative news site the Daily Caller and shared widely on social media.

Hamill took issue with the scene of Pai wielding a lightsaber: “you are profoundly unworthy 2 wield a lightsaber-A Jedi acts selflessly for the common man-NOT lie 2 enrich giant corporations,” he said on Twitter.

Cruz responded with a reference to Darth Vader, a quote from Yoda and arguments in favor of repealing net neutrality.

.@HammillHimself Luke, I know Hollywood can be confusing, but it was Vader who supported govt power over everything said & done on the Internet. That's why giant corps (Google, Facebook, Netflix) supported the FCC power grab of net neutrality. Reject the dark side: Free the net! https://t.co/nARkMvIEYk — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

Yes, that's it. So sorry to misspell your name. Respond not with facts, but with anger. Who was it that said, "Fear is the path to the dark side…fear leads to anger…anger leads to hate"? (1/2) https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

(2/2) Rather than insults, try civil discussion of facts. Fact 1: until 2015, the FCC had NO authority over Internet. The Net grew free & unregulated. Fact 2: W/ "net neutrality" the FCC declared power to regulate everything said & done on Internet. That's really bad for freedom. https://t.co/uwMMzgKC1R — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 17, 2017

That's when President Trump's eldest child jumped in. “Ted Cruz kills Luke Skywalker again... Jedi apparently no match for facts,” he said in a tweet Sunday evening.

This isn't the first time Trump Jr. has elbowed into the debate over open Internet rules. Last week, he challenged the sincerity of the public backlash over the repeal of net neutrality, and he has questioned whether supporters of the rules are truly knowledgeable about the topic.

“I would pay good money to see all those people complaining about Obama’s FCC chairman voting to repeal #NetNeutality actually explain it in detail,” he tweeted recently. “I’d also bet most hadn’t heard of it before this week. #outrage.” (While President Barack Obama did appoint Pai to fill a GOP position at the FCC, it was President Trump who made Pai the chairman.)