President Trump on Friday called for the U.S. Postal Service to raise the shipping rates that it charges Amazon, the online retailer, in a deal that he said disadvantages the federal agency.

“Why is the United States Post Office, which is losing many billions of dollars a year, while charging Amazon and others so little to deliver their packages, making Amazon richer and the Post Office dumber and poorer? Should be charging MUCH MORE!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

Trump is likely referring to a partnership between USPS and Amazon in which the Postal Service carries Amazon packages in the last leg of their journeys to customer doorsteps. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

In June, a hedge fund manager whose firm invests in FedEx wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed asserting that the USPS effectively subsidizes Amazon, citing a Citigroup report that the Postal Service loses an average of $1.456 for each Amazon shipment it delivers.

Amazon rejected the critique. At the time, Amazon told Fortune magazine that the Postal Regulatory Commission, which oversees the USPS, “has consistently found that Amazon's contracts with the USPS are profitable.”

Spokesmen for USPS and Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Friday morning. A Citigroup spokesman did not immediately have a copy of the analyst report available.

Trump has periodically criticized Amazon since before he took office. In 2016, Trump said that the company could face “a huge antitrust problem” if he was elected because “Amazon is controlling so much.” As recently as this summer, Trump twice asked a hedge fund manager whether he thought Amazon was a monopoly. (The manager, whose fund owns Amazon stock, said no, according to CNBC.)

Trump also charged that the Internet retailer hurt competitors and local governments by failing to pay sales taxes. The company did not collect sales tax for years, but it does now.

Trump has also argued that Bezos is using The Washington Post to advance his financial interests. The Post’s editors and Bezos have declared that he is not involved in any journalistic decisions. The Post is owned by Bezos personally, not by Amazon.

It was not clear what drove Trump’s interest in the shipping relationship between Amazon and the USPS on Friday morning. Shipping is in the news with the holiday season, and several cable networks mentioned Amazon and Bezos as part of features Friday morning, though they did not appear to mention the USPS issue.

In his Wall Street Journal op-ed this July, the hedge fund manager, Josh Sandbulte, said Amazon is effectively taking advantage of congressionally mandated rules that were imposed on USPS — an independent federal agency that does not fund its operations using taxpayer dollars — in 2006.

The original rule said that USPS cannot set its shipping rates below cost, a measure designed to prevent USPS from undercutting commercial shipping companies. But as USPS has begun to deliver more packages over time, wrote Sandbulte, the Postal Service's pricing “has not kept pace.”

The result, he said, was that a large-scale company such as Amazon can deliver its goods cheaply.

In its response, Amazon said it had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in package facilities across the country that support the USPS’s delivery operation.

“This investment resulted in more efficient processes as well as thousands of jobs and related economic benefits in local communities,” the company said in the statement released to Fortune.