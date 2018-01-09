Slack, the popular office chat app that allows workers to remain in constant contact with each other at all hours, went down for several minutes Tuesday afternoon, offering a fleeting moment of liberation and panic from some Twitter users.

Slack did not reveal the cause of the connectivity issues, but the company was able to restore the service 45 minutes after it first noted the outage. “Slack is completely recovered and all customers should be able to connect again. We're extremely sorry for the disruption to your workday and will be conducting a thorough postmortem to understand and prevent this from happening in the future.”

During the outage, “Slack” became the number one trending topic on Twitter. People joked about how the outage may force them to exchange words with their co-workers face-to-face, how they accomplished monumental tasks without the constant distractions, and the dire consequences of the sudden disruption.

SLACK IS DOWN. What do we do now? Actually talk to our coworkers? pic.twitter.com/1WzltPK6Jt — Meagan (@meaganhook) January 9, 2018

slack is down and i just realized i don't know anyone here — TRL (@TRL) January 9, 2018

When Slack is down pic.twitter.com/fDo0jqqZXq — Alyssa Vidales (@instalyssa) January 9, 2018

if slack is down how am i going to communicate with someone five feet from me without making eye contact — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) January 9, 2018

Slack is down and I forget how to use other forms of communication pic.twitter.com/UgZTDwtSlt — Angela Poupart (@thepoptart) January 9, 2018

Since Slack has been down I've learned a new language, folded 1,000 origami cranes, baked three souffles, reconciled with my ex, trimmed my split-ends, devised a personal budget, meditated, and come to peace with my own mortality. — Madeleine Aggeler (@mmaggeler) January 9, 2018