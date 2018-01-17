

Apple plans to build several new facilities in the United States, and the company broke ground on a center in Reno, Nev., on Wednesday. (Apple)

Apple said Wednesday that it will spend $350 billion in development and create 20,000 jobs to the United States in the next five years, following the recent corporate tax changes and a greater push to increase manufacturing in the U.S.

As part of this investment, it will also build a new U.S. campus — focused on technical support for customers — in a location to be announced later this year, the company said.

Apple will make payments of around $38 billion in tax money from its profits that it currently holds overseas — a decision that comes after a Trump administration tax plan changed how foreign profits brought back to the United States are taxed. Apple has for years lobbied for changes to corporate taxes.

Apple will also spend $10 billion on building data centers, $20 billion in additional infrastructure investment and is increasing the size of a previously announced manufacturing fund to support its suppliers. Further investment will go into education initiatives.

The company also outlined plans to build several new data centers in the U.S. and said it broke ground on a new facility Wednesday in Reno, Nev.

“We believe deeply in the power of American ingenuity, and we are focusing our investments in areas where we can have a direct impact on job creation and job preparedness,” said Apple chief executive Tim Cook in a statement. “We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible.”

Story developing...