Apple chief executive Tim Cook said Wednesday that you'll soon be able to make the decision between your iPhone's performance and its battery life yourself, amid controversy over the company's decision to do it for you.

Cook said in an interview with ABC News that an upcoming version of Apple's mobile iOS operating system will allow iPhone owners to turn off the part of your iPhone's software that slows it down to preserve its battery life. But he said he wouldn't recommend turning it off because the company slowed the phones to prevent other problems. Apple has previously said that turning off the performance throttling could tax your battery and make your phone shut down unexpectedly.

The update is expected in the coming months and will roll out first to developers.

Apple keeps a famously tight grip over its software but was forced to be more transparent than normal after some iPhone owners noticed late last year that their phones became significantly faster with a new battery. The company faced customer outcry after it then confirmed that its software limits the speed of some iPhones with older batteries — to preserve battery life. The fallout from that revelation eventually prompted a rare apology from Apple. The company also offered a discounted $29 battery replacement to people with phones affected by the software — the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE and iPhone 7.

While many iPhone owners were upset about the performance drop, many were also outraged that Apple didn't give customers a choice and was not upfront about what it was doing — sparking a slew of lawsuits around the world.

Cook said Apple could have handled the situation better, and he tried to put to rest suspicions that Apple was slowing older iPhone models to sell new ones.

“Maybe we weren’t clear,” he said. “We deeply apologize for anyone who thinks we have some other kind of motivation.”