Are you ready for your Hogwarts story? Learn spells, brew potions, and uncover so much more in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery! #HogwartsMystery Register here: https://t.co/tKyKG7yvQJ pic.twitter.com/o18XW7JyJd — Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (@HogwartsMystery) January 18, 2018

On Thursday, fans of Harry Potter got their first glimpse of "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery," a new mobile game based on the wildly popular fantasy series. The anticipated title will launch later this year and will allow players to create their own character — one of the students at Hogwarts. As a role-playing adventure, players can customize their avatar, attend magic classes with Hogwarts professors, learn spells and battle rivals.

While the game's timeline tracks Harry's lifetime, players won't be able to take control of the titular hero. The game will be set between "Harry Potter's birth and his enrollment at Hogwarts, when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were students," according to Jam Studios, the Los Angeles-based developer. "The game features a new encounter system in which player's decisions in both actions and narrative impact their quests, and how other characters regard and interact with them," Jam City said in a statement. "These choices will allow Harry Potter fans to create the legacy of the witch or wizard they want to become."

The title is the first from Portkey Games, a Warner Bros game label launched to create games based on J.K. Rowlings's series of books. The next title of Portkey Games, "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite," will be released in partnership with Niantic, the developer behind Pokémon Go. Like that global phenomenon, "Wizards Unite" will rely on augmented reality, allowing players to explore real-world environments, with digital elements superimposed onto actual neighborhoods.

"Hogwarts Mystery" will be released in the spring and will be available on the App Store, Google Play and the Amazon Appstore.