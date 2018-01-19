In a major change announced Friday to the News Feed used by 2 billion users every month, Facebook will now ask users to rank the news organizations they trust and diminish its role as an arbitrator of the news people see.

The move comes after Facebook endured a year of harsh criticism for allowing fake news and disinformation to spread on its social network. In a blog post accompanying the announcement, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg wrote the company is not “comfortable” deciding which news sources are the most trustworthy in a “world with so much division."

"We decided that having the community determine which sources are broadly trusted would be most objective," he wrote.

The new trust rankings will emerge from a survey the company currently is conducting. "Broadly trusted" news outlets that are affirmed by a signficant cross-section of Facebook users may see a huge boost in readership, while organizations receiving poor ratings could see their web traffic decline significantly. The changes will also promote local news sources, which have suffered major subscription and readership declines as news consumption migrated online.

The changes follow a major News Feed redesign, announced last week, in which Facebook said users would begin to see fewer posts from news organizations and brands in their scrolling feeds in favor of "meaningful" posts from friends and family. Currently, 5 percent of Facebook posts Facebook are generated by news organizations; that number will drop to 4 percent after the redesign, Zuckerberg said.

Facebook has been struggling to figure out its role as a dominant distributor of information in an era of fake news, foreign manipulation, and dwindling revenues for many media organizations.

More than two thirds of Americans now get some of their news from social media, according to Pew Research Center. That shift has empowered Facebook, but has been challenging for many news organizations and put the company in an uncomfortable position of deciding what news it should promote on users feeds.