

Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO, speaks May 7 during a conference in Seattle. The company announced Monday that it is buying GitHub for $7.5 billion. (Grant Hindsley/Bloomberg News)

Microsoft announced Monday that it will buy GitHub, the popular coding platform where developers share and collaborate on projects, for $7.5 billion worth of Microsoft stock.

The deal, experts say, will strengthen the company's relationship with developers and allow its tools to reach a broader audience within the ecosystem of open-source software. More than 28 million developers around the world use GitHub, with Microsoft ranking as the most active organization on it. Microsoft said it will also bolster the use of GitHub by businesses, relying on its sales team, existing corporate partnerships and cloud computing infrastructure.

Microsoft said in a news release Monday that GitHub will continue to remain an open platform that is independently operated. The deal, which will come under regulatory review, is expected to close later this year, Microsoft said.

The acquisition arrives at a time when experts say Wall Street has rewarded Microsoft for its long-term investment in cloud computing and its shifting, more open work culture fostered by chief executive Satya Nadella. Microsoft was long known for its insular, Windows-dependent ecosystem, but experts say that Nadella has pursued a pragmatic business strategy, partnering with outside platforms and businesses. Nadella was also at the helm during Microsoft's most recent acquisition of LinkedIn, for $26.2 billion. In a financial milestone marking its resurgence, Microsoft recently surpassed the market value of Google's parent company Alphabet.

GitHub’s current chief executive Chris Wanstrath said in a statement Monday, "[Microsoft's] focus on developers lines up perfectly with our own, and their scale, tools and global cloud will play a huge role in making GitHub even more valuable for developers everywhere.”

Talks of the deal were first reported by Business Insider late last week in a report that noted GitHub's recent reluctance to sell itself to another company; GitHub was previously valued at $2 billion in 2015.

Microsoft's vice president of developer services, Nat Friedman, will become the new head of GitHub.