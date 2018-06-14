BREAKING NEWS

Facebook's Elliot Schrage is stepping down after a decade at the company, a rare departure among the senior ranks at the social network, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Schrage, who oversaw a broad portfolio including markets, communications and public policy, helped craft Facebook's response to recent crises including Russian meddling around the U.S. presidential election and the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal, which resulted in two days of heated Congressional hearings for chief executive Mark Zuckerberg.

This story is developing