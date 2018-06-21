

Intel chief executive Brian Krzanich is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in this 2017 file photo. Krzanich is resigning after the company learned of a consensual relationship that he had with an employee. Intel said Thursday, June 21, 2018, that the relationship was in violation of the company's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Intel's chief executive Brian Krzanich resigned after an investigation found that he had violated the company's non-fraternization rules that apply "to all managers,” the company said in a statement Thursday.

Intel’s chief financial officer, Robert Swan, will be the interim chief executive. The company said it is beginning a search for a permanent chief executive.

This story is developing...