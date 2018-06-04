

Myrtle Beach, S.C., police officer David Belue, after conducting a drug raid on suspect Julian Betton in 2015. (Surveillance video from public files in Betton v. Knowles.)

Back in 2015, I wrote a four-part series on policing in South Carolina. One of the central themes of the series was a state police agency called the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, or SLED. This is generally considered the most elite police agency in the state. It participates in drug investigations, corruption investigations and, perhaps most importantly, when there is an officer-involved shooting, it is SLED that comes to investigate (this is true in all of the state except for Richland County).

At first blush, this seems like a decent system — better than most. Having an outside police agency investigate shootings by cops is certainly preferably to handling such investigations internally. But in my reporting for the series, I found that SLED isn’t as independent and elite as the agency is often portrayed. SLED is staffed with officers who come from other police agencies across the state, and often, SLED agents are assigned to investigate their former colleagues, a practice which critics in South Carolina told me means that in truth, the agency isn’t objective or independent at all.

Last week, I posted about new developments in the case of Julian Betton, a South Carolina man who was shot nine times, left paralyzed and nearly killed during a drug raid on his home over two pot sales totaling $100. The new developments raise yet more serious questions about SLED and the effectiveness of its investigations. I’ll lay all of that out in a minute. But first, here’s a quick summary of the criticisms of SLED I found in that series in 2015.

While several critics laid out the problems with SLED’s organizational structure and the way it assigns officers to shooting investigations, it was the actions of SLED investigators in specific cases that were most troubling. In the police shooting death of Lori Jean Ellis, for example, police officers broke into Ellis’s house over some unpaid fines and an open container violation, then shot her to death after claiming she pointed and fired a rifle at them. The officers described hearing a loud bang, then seeing a muzzle flash and smoke emanating from the barrel of the gun Ellis was allegedly holding. But as it turns out, the only gun in Ellis’s home was a pellet gun, which is incapable of producing a loud bang, a muzzle flash or smoke. The gun was also nonfunctional and wasn’t in her possession when the officers entered the home. Moreover, forensics investigators hired by Ellis’s estate plausibly argue that the trajectory of the bullets fired by the officers indicate that the incident couldn’t possibly have happened the way the police claim it did.

The SLED investigators didn’t probe any of these inconsistencies. The officers involved in the Ellis raid were also allowed to sit in a room together and confer before they were questioned. When an attorney for Ellis’s family asked one SLED investigator if these contradictions suggested that the officers weren’t telling the truth, he replied, “But they are telling the truth.” When asked how he could know that, he replied, “Because they’re police officers, and I believe what they’re telling me.” That officer, Paul Grant, has since been promoted and is now the assistant chief at SLED.

When another investigator, James Flowers, was asked why he didn’t ask the officers about the holes in their story, he replied, “I didn’t feel it necessary.” When pressed, he replied, “As the lead investigator for the state’s premiere law enforcement agency, it is my responsibility to put this case together. After looking at this information, I deemed that it was not necessary to interview that officer again. And that was the decision that I made.”

But Flowers, despite being the lead investigator, wasn’t aware of some crucial facts in the case, including that one bullet grazed Ellis’s shoulder, and he mistakenly thought one bullet had pierced Ellis’s door. (This was important, because the actual bullet holes suggested that the officers didn’t have a line of sight to Ellis herself, which casts doubt on their reports of seeing her fire a gun at them.) Most troubling, Flowers admitted that he hadn’t even read the forensics reports on the shooting — and that he typically didn’t read the full forensics reports in the cases he investigates.

In another police shooting death, that of Ernest Russell Jr., an anti-drug task force conducted a no-knock raid on Russell’s home for suspected misdemeanor gambling. According to the officers, they shot and killed Russell only after announcing themselves multiple times and demanding that he drop the gun he was holding. The officer who shot Russell stated that he warned Russell at least 14 times to drop his gun and show his hands. In between, he had time to scan the room. He mentioned seeing both the informant in the room and details from Russell’s gun. But in the body cam footage of the raid, only about 4.5 seconds pass from the time the police enter the house until Russell is shot. The audio picked up just one warning (an instruction to Russell to “get your hands up,” which suggests that the officer didn’t see Russell holding a gun). The camera was briefly out of earshot as the lead officer entered the house, but only for a couple seconds.

Here again, SLED investigators made no attempt to ask the officers about the clear discrepancy between the video and the police report. In fact, the report that SLED sent to the county solicitor (South Carolina’s equivalent of a district attorney) doesn’t even mention the word video. It does refer to the fact that one officer was wearing a body camera, but oddly implies that the camera only took still photos, and only captured portions of the interior of Russel’s home, not the critical moments leading up to the shooting.

In fact, it isn’t even clear that SLED investigators viewed the video. When an attorney for Russell’s family attempted to obtain the video, neither SLED nor the police agencies involved in the raid seemed to know where it was. The attorney finally contacted the officer who was wearing the camera, who then turned over the footage. In other words, as SLED investigated this shooting, one of the officers involved in the raid — and who, consequently, was also under investigation — was in possession of critical video footage of the entire incident. Despite the potential for litigation, once its investigation was complete, SLED never bothered to secure the footage from him. SLED’s report on the raid also refers to the police officers as “victims” and Russell as the “suspect.” That’s odd verbiage for an allegedly objective report, especially consider that Russell was shot to death, and was the only person injured in the incident.

There are lots of other examples in the series. Back in 2015, SLED did not respond to my queries or my request to interview Mark Keel, the head of the agency. After my series ran, Keel did give an interview to a local publication in which he made unspecified allegations about “inaccuracies,” dismissed my reporting as “misleading” and called it the work of someone who “believe[s] that law enforcement is somehow evil.” On a local blog, SLED investigator James Flowers called the series a “hit piece” and erroneously claimed that it was “written by a civil attorney.”

Let’s get back to the Julian Betton case. The members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit that raided Betton made a number of statements about the raid that were later proved false. Their claim that Betton fired a gun at them, for example, was refuted by forensics reports which found that the gun hadn’t been recently fired. The claim — made by nearly every member of the raid team — that they repeatedly knocked, announced and waited for an answer before forcibly entering Betton’s home also was disproved by surveillance video showing that they entered within seconds of arriving and that no one knocked on the door. The video also strongly suggests that if anyone did make an announcement, it was near-simultaneous with the battering ram hitting the door, or shortly after. Task force members also claimed they were wearing clothing that clearly indicated they were police. Here too, the video strongly suggests otherwise.

The SLED report on the Betton raid only briefly mentions the surveillance video. As in the Russell case, SLED investigators made no effort to press the task force members on why their police reports and statements to SLED investigators were directly contradicted by the video.

But this was all laid out in my series from last year (and well reported in local media). In my post last week, I noted a damning new report by a federal magistrate, supported by court filings, which shows that this particular narcotics task force routinely conducted illegal no-knock raids. One member of the task force erroneously claimed that there is no knock-and-announce requirement. Of course there is, unless the police specifically obtain a no-knock warrant, which task force members said they rarely bothered to do. Another task force member was completely off base on how long police must wait after knocking and announcing before entering a home. Still another said he had never been trained on the matter.

Worse, attorneys for Betton also discovered that the task force’s manual made no mention of how to serve search warrants. Warrant service is perhaps the most fraught and volatile undertaking of a drug enforcement unit. This unit has no set policies on when to obtain a no-knock warrant, what to wear during a raid, what team member should knock and announce, how long they should wait before entering, or even the tactical maneuvers the team should use upon entering. It was all ad hoc.

All of the new information I wrote about last week was discovered by Betton’s legal team. None of it was uncovered by SLED. So South Carolina’s premiere law enforcement agency, the agency entrusted to thoroughly and fairly investigate police shootings, looked into the Betton shooting. Its report on the raid was the impetus for South Carolina solicitor Kevin Bracket’s decision to clear the officers of any wrongdoing. And yet…

SLED failed to note the clear contradictions between the surveillance footage and the officers’ statements, contradictions confirmed by both a federal magistrate and the Myrtle Beach chief of police.

SLED failed to note that the video shows the officers clearly violated the knock-and-announce rule.

SLED took at face value the officers’ claims that their clothing clearly indicated they were police, despite video evidence to the contrary.

SLED failed to ask the task force officers why nearly all of them claimed that they had knocked, announced and waited before entering, despite video footage showing that this wasn’t true.

SLED failed to ask why several officers claimed to have heard or seen Betton fire a gun at them, when ballistics testing shows that he hadn’t.

SLED investigators clearly did not ask the task force members if they understood the knock-and-announce rule, given that several of them do not.

SLED investigators either failed to discover or simply ignored the fact that the task force does not have a written policy for the service of search warrants.

Again, these aren’t trivial matters. They are the details that determine whether the raid itself was legal, whether Betton was justified in brandishing a weapon to defend himself and whether the officers were then justified in opening fire on him. You simply can’t determine whether this raid was legal, whether the police officers violated any laws and whether Betton’s civil rights were violated without this information. Yet SLED investigators appear to have made little to no effort to ascertain any of it. They simply interviewed the officers, the witnesses and Betton and left it at that. Bracket then based his decision to clear the officers on SLED’s report.

To make matters worse, according to deposition testimony from solicitor Jimmy Richardson, SLED itself has periodically had officers serve on the task force. (These task forces, which are often state and federally funded, are typically made up of police officers from several local jurisdictions, as well as occasional officers from state and even federal agencies.)

This raises two other important points. First, SLED was investigating a task force for which some of its agents have previously worked. Again, this calls the agency’s alleged independence into question. Second, and more importantly, if Richardson is correct, SLED agents worked on a narcotics task force that routinely violated the Fourth Amendment. SLED agents also worked on a task force that had no written policy for serving search warrants. Those problems were never relayed back to SLED. And SLED investigators were still unable to discover those problems even after the task force shot and nearly killed a man. Somehow, investigators for Betton were able to discover critical details about this unit that SLED overlooked, even as some of its own agents worked with the unit. That would seem to raise some questions about the agency’s elite and esteemed reputation.

I reached out to SLED again before writing this post. A spokesperson responded via email:

As the agency that investigated the case, we may be called upon to provide testimony in this civil proceeding. It would be inappropriate to discuss any specifics while the civil action is open. We decline your request.

It’s worth noting that in the past, SLED has also ignored or refused my requests to discuss cases that are closed and no longer in litigation.

In the past, SLED officials have said that their task in investigating police shootings is merely to gather evidence, not to make pronouncements on whether police shootings are justified. That’s true. The ultimate decision is made by the state’s solicitors. But the solicitors’ decisions are based on the SLED reports. And if the SLED reports don’t probe inconsistencies, contradictions and outright lies in police accounts, the solicitors aren’t making fully informed decisions.

SLED officials also insist they only investigate whether police officers committed a crime — that the agency doesn’t look into whether someone’s civil rights were violated, whether shootings could have been prevented, or whether changes to policies or tactics could prevent more shootings from occurring. But in my original series, I found that if a SLED report finds no evidence of criminal wrongdoing, many police agencies in the state view that report as complete vindication. Clearly, there’s a disconnect here.

In the end, all else being equal, having police shootings investigated by an outside law enforcement agency is certainly preferable to having them investigated internally. But that agency must be truly impartial and independent. When the oversight agency has only the appearance of integrity and impartiality, the result is not only the papering over of injustices but also the entire state is then imbued with a false sense of security about how the state’s police agencies actually operate. Faux accountability is more destructive than no accountability at all.

Police advocates often cite incidents such as the Betton raid and this particular task force’s routine Fourth Amendment violations as little more than a few “bad apples” in a profession otherwise populated by honest, hard-working police officers. Perhaps that’s true. Perhaps most police officers do fall into the latter category. But when the bad actors aren’t held accountable — indeed, when they’re validated by oversight agencies — the problem isn’t just a few bad actors. The problem is systemic.