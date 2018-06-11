- David Robinson has been freed after serving 18 years for a crime he didn’t commit. Part of the credit here goes to Bob Miller and Tyler Graef of the Southeast Missourian, who did some incredible reporting on this story.
- Officials in Georgia have taken a teenage boy from his family because his parents were giving him medical marijuana to treat his seizures. The drug’s ability to prevent seizures is well-documented, and even recognized by the state. But because Georgia doesn’t permit medical marijuana, the officials have concluded that by preventing the boy from seizing, the parents are endangering his safety.
- In Missouri, black drivers are pulled over 85 percent more often than white drivers.
- A private prison company recorded more than 1,300 phone calls between prisoners and their attorneys, then gave the recordings to prosecutors.
- Chicago police detained and handcuffed a 10-year-old black kid who was playing outside his house. They had mistaken him for someone else.
- The D.C. cop caught wearing a pro-police brutality shirt after testifying in the J20 trial has previously been accused of … police brutality.
- Prison reform activists: The urgency for change is more important than contempt for President Trump.
- In their campaign against sex workers, police in Allegheny County, Pa., have effectively made it illegal for the women to carry condoms.
- It must officially be summer, because cops are starting to shut down children’s lemonade stands.
- A man will be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life because at the age of 18, he used a computer to proposition a girl who was 15. Had the two met offline and actually had sex, he would have faced only a misdemeanor.
