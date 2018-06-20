- Want to help families who have been separated at the border — and help fight the policy that is allowing such separations? Here’s how.
- The Los Angeles District Attorney’s office releases a memo that in effect instructs police on how to circumvent the rights of juveniles during interrogations.
- New York state health commissioner recommends legalizing marijuana.
- So does . . . the Texas Republican Party? (Okay, so it has only endorsed decriminalization. But still.)
- Supreme Court to decide whether a California deputy who shot a 13-year-old should be protected from civil liability by qualified immunity.
- Burlington, Iowa, will pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit with the family of a woman shot and killed by police. The officer claims he mistakenly killed the mother of two while fending off an aggressive dog. But the city won’t release a critical 12-second clip of footage from the officer’s body camera that would confirm or refute his story. An attorney for the family says the video contradicts the officer’s story.
- The inescapable link between lynching and the death penalty.
- A report finds dozens of instances in which Minneapolis paramedics improperly sedated suspects at the request of city police.
- Jordan Smith on the frustration of getting a true accounting of prosecutor misconduct, and why it so often goes unreported.
- For the first time in two decades, the Supreme Court will look at the constitutionality of civil asset forfeiture.
- The heroic public-interest law firm ArchCity Defenders has released a pro se guide to help St. Louis-area residents accused of misdemeanors understand and assert their rights.
