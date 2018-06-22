There have been so many worthy stories since our last installment of Trump Watch, I hardly know where to begin. Nearly all of course are related to the border separations. But here are a few of the more egregious . . .
- Trump’s executive order has created a new border crisis, as immigration officials will now need to figure out how to reconcile his “zero-tolerance” order with the order not to separate families with existing law, which limits the detention of minor immigrants to 20 days.
- Parents are now struggling to navigate the bureaucratic labyrinth to find their kids.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents set up a “checkpoint” on Interstate 95 in Maine to inquire about motorists’ citizenship.
- Here’s a story about a 3-year-old boy in immigration court.
- In most cases, the crime that the Trump administration finds so serious that it merits the separation of families (entering the country illegally) has typically resulted in a $10 fine (and deportation).
- Sinclair Broadcast Group is forcing all of its news stations to air a commentary by a former Trump campaign official arguing that media accounts of the separations have been exaggerated.
- The real “hoax” in all of this is the ceaseless onslaught of lies from Trump and his administration about immigration in America. My colleague Catherine Rampell takes on the herculean task of breaking them all down.
- Here are the companies making millions off the detention, transport and holding of migrant children.
- Here’s some important background on how Trump inherited the machinery to enact these policies from his predecessors, and how moral panic over sex and human trafficking gave the administration cover for the separation policy.
- The Justice Department denied a Salvadoran woman’s asylum claim because she provided “material support” to terrorists — by working as a slave laborer.
- In non-immigration news, sources say the National Enquirer shared stories about Trump with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen before publication.
- Congress is considering a bill that would give the Justice Department — and Attorney General Jeff Sessions — massive new powers to wage the war on drugs.
- And in a speech to the National Sheriffs’ Association this week that was buried under the immigration coverage, Sessions laid out his vision for federal criminal-justice policy. He is advocating a return to Reagan-era drug and sentencing policy.