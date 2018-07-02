- Private debt collectors are making a killing off of California’s high fines and fees for traffic violations and other minor offenses.
- A new study in the Lancet finds that police shootings of unarmed black people affects the mental health of other black people in the same state “nearly as much as having a chronic disease such as diabetes does.”
- Infuriating first-person essay by a black doctoral student who was apprehended and attacked by police . . . on suspicion of stealing his own car. A woman called the police because she saw a black man in a hoodie entering a car — and just assumed he was stealing it. Note that despite that the caller telling the dispatch officer every reason to suspect that the man had done nothing wrong, he was nonetheless treated as if he were guilty. He was violently tackled by several cops in a what appears to be an imposition of “street justice.” He was then charged with “resisting arrest,” after which one cop told him he was lucky they didn’t kill him. The charge was dropped, but none of the officers were punished.
- Meanwhile, campus police at Portland State University shot and killed a black man who witnesses say was trying to break up a fight. He had a valid conceal-carry permit. It appears that his gun fell out during the scuffle, and the cops shot him as he was trying to retrieve it. Jason Erik Washington was a Navy vet, a postal carrier, a married father of three and a grandfather of one. Perhaps at some point, groups such as the National Rifle Association will realize that aggressive, quick-to-fire cops are more of a threat to gun owners than Colin Kaepernick.
- The former chief counsel for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has been sentenced to four years in prison. His crime? Stealing from immigrants.
- Federal jury awards $17 million to a man who served 21 years in prison after being framed by a corrupt Chicago cop.
- A hospital in Minnesota has been enrolling patients in a study about the effects of ketamine on “excited delirium.” There are a number of problems, here. The first is that the patients were enrolled without their permission. The second is that it appears that area police have been improperly instructing paramedics to sedate people. Third, “excited delirium” is a fake condition pushed by the company that makes Tasers to explain why people have been dying after getting shot by a “non-lethal” weapon.
- Before you take Greyhound, understand that in doing so you’re giving up most of your Fourth Amendment rights.
- Some encouraging poll numbers: A growing percentage of Americans think legal immigration should be increased, and a solid majority does’t want it decreased, even among Republicans.
- A black man called cops the cops who arrested him “Nazis.” He’s now being charged with a hate crime.
- We’ve now seen the first lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA), the new law that makes Internet websites liable for use by sex traffickers, but effectively criminalizes promotion or advertisement of all sex work.
