- In what has to be the most disturbing story of the week, an internal probe found that police officers in a Miami suburb were ordered to pin unsolved burglaries on random black people in order to help the police chief achieve his goal of a 100 percent clearance rate.
- A 13-year-old Illinois boy has been charged with felony eavesdropping for recording a conversation with his school administrators.
- Milwaukee pays out $3.4 million to settle lawsuit claiming that police targeted blacks and Latinos for stop and frisk without probable cause.
- In a speech last fall, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh praised former chief justice William H. Rehnquist for, among other things, his opposition to the exclusionary rule.
- In more encouraging news, a broad, left-right-libertarian coalition is coming together to advocate reining in the qualified immunity granted to law enforcement officials for civil rights violations.
- In less encouraging news, a panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit has ruled that Transportation Security Administration screeners are immune from lawsuits, even for egregious violations of passengers’ constitutional rights.
- Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office releases copies of subpoenas and arrest warrants it has issued — not for people suspected of crimes, but for witnesses to and victims of crimes.
- A Louisiana state trooper fired a stun gun on a car passenger, then shot a man who fled a car during a traffic stop … during a single shift.
- After his analysts were caught giving conflicting, pro-prosecution forensic testimony in two rape/murder cases, the director of the Orange County, Calif., crime lab says he’s too busy see if bad forensics contributed to other convictions. And the state’s courts don’t seem particularly interested in making him.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
The story must be told.
Your subscription supports journalism that matters.