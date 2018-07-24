- Veterans speak out against the militarization of sporting events.
- As temperatures climb above 100 degrees in Texas, just 29 of the state’s 104 prisons have air conditioning.
- “In tough Fourth Amendment cases that divide the Supreme Court, a Justice Kavanaugh would likely be on the government’s side.”
- Jurisdictions across the country are charging pre-trial detainees for the time they spend in jail — before they’ve been convicted of a crime.
- Police in Peoria, Ill., have shot and killed three people in the past 10 months.
- A spat and ensuing lawsuit among federal prosecutors has produced some scandalous allegations about hiding evidence and other misconduct in federal death-penalty cases.
- It’s been a year since police officers in Mississippi shot and killed Ismael Lopez after mistaking his house for that of a man with an outstanding domestic violence warrant. Yet Lopez’s wife still hasn’t received the results of his autopsy, and local authorities refuse to speak to her about the case.
- Three years ago, New York City banned solitary confinement for people under the age of 22. But many young people have instead been sent to upstate prisons, where they still end up in solitary.
- Despite plenty of evidence that sex offender registries don’t work, some cities and states are expanding the idea to other classes of crimes.
- Just a reminder that as President Trump pardons political allies, Matthew Charles remains in prison.
