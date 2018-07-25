Over at the Intercept, Jordan Smith has the summary of a case in California that could limit indigent defendants’ right to an attorney.

Ruth Lopez was leaving a bar in Fontana, California, when she was pulled over for a minor traffic offense. Instead of getting a ticket, she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor punishable by six months to a year in jail. But there was a problem with the evidence against her. It appeared Lopez was arrested by police employing a common and questionable tactic: Hang around a popular local bar and use a minor traffic infraction — say, failure to use a turn signal — as an excuse to pull a person over in order to determine if they might be doing something else illegal, like driving drunk. Lopez, who speaks limited English, couldn’t afford to hire a lawyer, so in keeping with her constitutional right to representation, an attorney from the San Bernardino County Public Defender’s Office was appointed to handle her case. As a pretrial matter, that lawyer, Joy Hlavenka, challenged the legality of the stop that led the cops to secure evidence that Lopez was intoxicated. Hlavenka won the challenge, meaning the evidence against Lopez would be suppressed and prosecutors would not be able to use it to try her. Without that evidence, they had no case, so the judge dismissed the charges. But the prosecutors were undeterred and filed what is known as an interlocutory appeal, challenging the judge’s decision to ditch the evidence. A panel of three trial judges from the San Bernardino Superior Court would hear the case. If they sided with the prosecution, the evidence would be re-introduced and Lopez would again have to face the DUI charge.

Given that the appeal was critical for Lopez, the public defender’s office sought to have a lawyer appointed to represent her interests before the appellate panel. The court refused, claiming that Lopez didn’t have a right to counsel. If she had been convicted and sentenced to jail on the charge, she would have had counsel appointed to handle her first appeal. But here, the court said, since Lopez wasn’t yet jailed for any crime, she was not entitled to appellate representation.

Lopez appealed and lost, with the appellate court finding that “the state is not required to provide protection against every minor mishap that may follow from indigency.” Of course, as Smith points out, if Lopez loses, she could be re-incarcerated while awaiting trial. That means the loss of one’s freedom, as well as the potential loss of a job, loss of custody of children and all sorts of other major life interruptions. In some places, inmates are also charged money for every day they spend in a jail cell, even if they have yet to be convicted of anything. For the poor — the people who need a public defender — these aren’t “minor mishaps”; they’re huge setbacks from which it can be difficult to recover. And they could come as a result of charges that, had they been properly challenged, may well have been dismissed.