- The U.S. attorney’s office that prosecuted the Inauguration Day protesters (and withheld exculpatory evidence in those cases) has a history of prosecutorial misconduct.
- A former Biscayne Park, Fla., police officer has pleaded guilty to framing two black men for a burglary. This comes after a report that found the department regularly framed black men for crimes in order to fulfill the police chief’s promise to solve all crimes.
- Federal air marshals have been spying on airline passengers for years, over behavior that in many cases seems pretty innocuous.
- White and non-white people use and sell pot at about the same rate. Yet 93 percent of pot arrests in New York City this year were of people of color.
- American Civil Liberties Union: Deputies in El Paso, Tex., started a “fight club” to reward jail guards for using force against inmates.
- A new Post investigation finds a big discrepancy in murder arrests depending on the race of the victim.
- L.A. County sheriff expresses concern about matching tattoos on some deputies, including one of a skeletonized soldier clutching a gun. The department had previous problems with cliques and police “gangs” within the department, with those cliques corresponding with higher rates of excessive force and fatal shootings.
- Here’s a long look into an old Indiana case in which prosecutors continued to protect the conviction of a man for a crime he almost certainly didn’t commit. When Mike Pence was Indiana’s governor, a parole board voted unanimously in favor of recommending a pardon. Pence refused. Pence’s successor then pardoned the man a month after taking office.
- Federal judge rules that civil-asset forfeiture as practiced by police in Albuquerque created a “profit incentive” to seize property.
