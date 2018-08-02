- The rate at which U.S. prisoners return to prison after release has dropped by 25 percent over the past 7 years. This is very good news.
- An Aurora, Colo., man shot a naked intruder as the intruder was attacking his grandson. The police arrived a short time later and mistakenly shot the grandfather dead. It was the second fatal shooting in a week for the Aurora police department, and the second in about a month for this particular officer.
- Chicago raised the cost of vehicle sticker violations in order to generate revenue. That pushed many black, low-income residents into debt.
- A federal judge has tossed the conviction and death sentence of Barry Jones. He has served 22 years on Arizona’s death row.
- Meet the black Florida sheriff who is arresting a lot fewer people — and reducing crime.
- A Justice Department Inspector General’s report finds that President Barack Obama’s clemency program for nonviolent drug offenders was poorly planned and plagued by turf wars and internal conflict.
- Chicago officials presented a proposed consent decree to reform the city’s police department. Here’s what the decree would — and wouldn’t — do.
- Records review shows that the Illinois state parole board is incredibly stingy when it comes to letting inmates out early.
- Memphis police went to quite a bit of trouble to collect social media posts by Black Lives Matter activists.