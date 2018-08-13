- Here’s a critical analysis of the school-to-prison pipeline in … the American Conservative.
- And here’s another interesting piece from the same publication praising reformist Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
- El Paso County (Colo.) pays $60,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a woman kept in jail for 25 days because she couldn’t pay a $55 fine.
- Remember the story about how Biscayne Park, Fla., police were framing black people for crimes? One of the men not only served five years; he was then deported.
- Nashville Scene reporter (and former guest-blogger at The Watch) Steven Hale writes about witnessing the execution of Billy Ray Irick last week.
- Interesting Los Angeles Times interactive feature uses data on illegal police arrests to illustrate how difficult it can be to get justice when a bad cop violates your rights.
- An inside look at race and the personnel problems at the Columbus, Ohio, police department.
- The Common Application used by prospective college students everywhere will no longer ask about criminal history.
