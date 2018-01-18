

Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan speaks at a news conference Thursday announcing the department's new division on Conscience and Religious Freedom. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

This post has been updated.

The Trump administration on Thursday announced the creation of a new conscience and religious freedom division aimed at protecting doctors, nurses and other health-care workers who decline to participate in care that goes against their moral or religious convictions.

Speaking at an event featuring Republican lawmakers and religious leaders, Acting Health and Human Services Secretary Eric Hargan noted that many of the nation's hospitals, clinics and hospices are run by faith-based groups. And many have found themselves forced to provide services or referrals that violate what they believe.

“For too long, too many of these health-care practitioners have been bullied and discriminated against,” he said.

While federal officials did not immediately offer details about the new enforcement office, a Conscience and Religious Freedom section appearing Thursday on the HHS site — showing a female health-care worker in a Muslim headscarf — provides some hints. The description of the division's mandate cites abortion, sterilization and assisted suicide as examples of the types of procedures that would be covered. But the language is broad, and health experts said it appears likely to also cover a host of other scenarios, such as treating transgender patients or those seeking to transition to the opposite sex.

HHS said the protections will apply to discrimination or coercion of “providers who refuse to perform, accommodate or assist with certain health-care services on religious or moral grounds.” They would also apply to training and research activities, according to the department.

The announcement, which comes one day before abortion opponents' annual March for Life, represents the latest move by the Trump administration to allow individuals and institutions to opt out of providing certain services or benefits based on such objections. In 2017, the administration issued new rules allowing exemptions for more employers, including for-profit businesses, from providing no-cost contraceptive coverage through their health insurance plans.

Speakers at Thursday morning's event repeatedly criticized the Obama administration. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), for one, said the previous administration expected health care workers “to conform” rather than follow their religious beliefs. “What a difference a year makes,” he added.

Roger Severino, director of the department's Office for Civil Rights, echoed that theme, saying that “HHS has not always been the best keeper of this liberty.” Health-care workers' complaints to his office have increased in recent years, he said.

“Governments big and small have treated conscience claims with hostility instead of protection, but change is coming, and it begins here and now,” Severino said.

And Montse Alvarado, executive director of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a nonprofit law firm, stressed, “It is important to recognize that we have come to a point where a division like this would be necessary.” What happened under the previous administration, she said, resulted in “forcing Americans to choose between their beliefs and their livelihood.”

Yet medical organizations and women's and LGBT rights groups expressed concern that the policy would hurt vulnerable populations and create an unequal system of health care. The Obama administration had bolstered civil rights protections in health care, including barring medical providers and insurers from discriminating in services or access to coverage based on gender as well as gender identity.

Kelli Garcia, senior counsel at the National Women's Law Center, said “the wording on the rule creating the office appears to open the door for discrimination against patients because of their sexual orientation, gender identity or a whole host of other reasons.”

Garcia said she worries that cases of denied or delayed care could multiply, describing several past controversies. A pediatrician in Michigan made headlines in 2015 for refusing to see an infant because the parents are lesbians. Catholic Hospitals have been sued for delaying care to women in the midst of miscarriages, putting their health at risk, because there was still a fetal heartbeat.

“The issue is this emboldens people who want to be able to deny this care,” she said. “In the past, the duty to the patient has been the priority, and that’s what major medical groups say. This flips the script and makes it about the provider and that’s not really how we should be providing medical care," said Diane Horvath-Copser, an obstetrician/gynecologist in Baltimore and a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.

The National LGBTQ Task Force minced no words in its response to the administration's action. “We are not fooled: The new office announced this morning is meant to make it easier for people to discriminate, not to protect people of faith,” it said. “Health professionals have a duty to care for all their patients regardless of one's gender identity, sexual orientation, faith, creed, race, political views, gender, or disability, and no one should be denied care for being who they are.”

