Maybe it’s just in keeping with the holiday spirit, but a D.C. Council member has taken an unusual approach to dealing with the theft of his wife’s car this week: In a tweet, Robert C. White Jr. promised to help find a lawyer and a job for a thief who came forward.

Personally.

[Thieves break into cars of D.C. Council member’s family and steal one of them]

Pls spread the word. If the people who stole my wife’s car this week contact my office, I will personally assist you in getting representation and into a career-training program https://t.co/TsVHRcymQY — Robert C. White, Jr. (@RobertWhite_DC) December 22, 2017

White discovered the theft when he left his house early Thursday for a run. Not only was his wife’s 2014 Infiniti gone, but his car and his brother-in-law’s vehicle had been burglarized. White found the car windows smashed and a lot of stuff missing, including gift cards and golf shoes. Surveillance video showed the crime happened about 5 a.m. in the 1600 block of Holly Street NW.



White’s invitation got some play on Twitter on Friday afternoon, but as of this posting, there was no word on whether anyone has taken him up on the offer for legal representation or a job, perhaps in glass repair. A call to his office seeking comment wasn’t returned.

