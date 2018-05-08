

A Montgomery County police officer checks traffic in Silver Spring, Md., in May 2017. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

Montgomery County police plan to step up traffic enforcement efforts around three schools Tuesday afternoon as part of a regional campaign to reduce deaths and injuries from crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists.

On Tuesday, police plan to simultaneously target the streets around three Montgomery County schools — Richard Montgomery High School, Walter Johnson High School and White Oak Middle School — between noon and 3 p.m., a period when some students also leave their buildings for lunch.

The effort is part of the ongoing Street Smart campaign sponsored by the federal government and regional governments in the Washington area, campaign spokesman Jeffrey Salzgeber said. During an increased enforcement push through May 13, police officers will flood certain areas to enforce traffic laws as they apply to motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

The campaign comes as a new report by an insurance research group found that fatal crashes involving pedestrians had increased 46 percent nationwide between 2009 and 2016.

The report, by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, says pedestrian deaths have reached the highest level in 28 years, largely because of the nation’s appetite for fast arterial roads in urban-suburban areas and the ubiquitous SUVs that rule them.

