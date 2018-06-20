

Meghan Bigelow, 41, was driving her three young sons to the dentist when she somehow became involved in an angry encounter with a driver in a black Toyota Corolla, according to the Denver Post and the Westminster, Colo., police. The driver then followed Bigelow to a parking lot and opened fire, killing her 13-year-old son. (CBS News)

The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in a Denver suburb has become the latest abject lesson on the dangers of road rage.

It also fits with research that suggests a person who routinely carries a firearm in a vehicle is more likely to trigger an angry encounter than keep the peace.

Meghan Bigelow, 41, was taking her three young sons to the dentist for a routine visit when she somehow became involved in an angry encounter with another driver in a black Toyota Corolla, according to the Denver Post and the Westminster, Colo., police. The driver then stalked Bigelow’s vehicle in traffic long enough for her to take a picture of her pursuer’s license plate, the Post says.

When the Bigelows arrived at the dentist’s office, the other driver pulled into the parking lot nearby. He confronted Meghan Bigelow and opened fire with a Glock 19, critically injuring her and killing her son Vaughn. Another son, Asa, 8, was critically injured. The gunfire also hit a bystander, who suffered nonlethal wounds in both of his arms, while another Bigelow child, Cooper, 12, ran to safety.



Jeremy Webster, 23, has been charged by police in Westminster, Colo., with first-degree murder and other counts in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy in a road rage incident outside Denver. (Westminster Police public information)

Westminister police arrested a suspect about three hours later, identifying him as Jeremy Webster. Webster, 23, told police he had started taking a new prescription medication for mental health reasons, but those drugs were at home, the Denver Post says.

[Road rage caused fatal shooting of 13-year-old boy in Denver]

Although the violence outside Denver was extreme, you don’t have to travel far to run into similar encounters. Police in Akron, Ohio, said Wednesday that a woman’s jaw was broken after a motorcyclist threw a piece of concrete at her car, a local TV station reported, citing the Associated Press. The incident began after the 29-year-old woman and her boyfriend honked at the motorcyclist when he was stopped at a green light.

Road Rage - Can you identify? The Loveland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in an act of road rage, around 2325 hours on June 10, 2018. The incident originated in Fort Collins, and concluded at the Walmart parking lot, 250 W. 65th Street, in Loveland. The incident resulted in serious bodily injury to one male, who was run over by the driver of the unknown vehicle. The unknown vehicle likely has a broken left rear window, as a result of the confrontation with the injured party, in addition to damage to the right front fender when the driver of the unknown vehicle intentionally rammed the other party, running him over, before driving away, north bound towards Fort Collins. If you have any information, please call the Loveland tip line at 970-962-2032. Posted by Loveland Police Department on Friday, June 15, 2018

Earlier this month, police in Loveland, Colo., asked for help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a road rage incident in a Walmart parking lot. Video released by police shows two vehicles pulling into the lot, apparently in connection with a follow-up to an encounter that began in Fort Collins. As the driver and front-seat passenger step out of one vehicle, the driver of the other vehicle accelerates and drives toward the stationary vehicle, grazing the side, hitting the passenger and dragging the person a short distance.

[Number of drivers who say they feel road rage has doubled, poll finds]

Although much of the attention after the Denver shooting outside the dentist’s office has been focused on the road rage, the incident also puts a new light on studies that suggest people who carry firearms in their cars to keep the peace are perhaps more likely to pick a fight.

Researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, building on previous work in Arizona, found that people who often traveled in a vehicle with firearms were also more likely to make an obscene gesture or follow another driver after an angry encounter in traffic. The 2005 study, which appeared in the journal Accident Analysis and Prevention, was published at a time when 23 states had eased laws on carrying firearms on one’s person or in vehicles. That number has since grown.

Road rage — not unlike social media rage — thrives under conditions of relative isolation and anonymity and can quickly stir territorial aggression, researchers say. Some research suggests that having a gun in the car is likely to shield its bearer from such a threat than incite it.