

OkCupid

Metro recently won another legal round in its effort to ban issue-oriented advertising. But can the agency keep up its winning record as the number of rejections keeps building and advertisers — even controversial ones — keep trying?

OkCupid is one of the latest to run afoul of Metro’s advertising policy, at least in part. Metro rejected two ads that were part of the online dating service’s edgy “DTF” campaign. The three-letter abbreviation passed muster, despite the well-known obscenity buried inside that means “Down to [Blank].” It has offended some people in other cities where the ads have appeared.

Metro gave the okay to some DTF ads but rejected others because they were political, according to Melissa Hobley, OkCupid’s chief marketing officer. The firm took the rejections in stride, however, no doubt because the fuss over some of the ads has created always-welcome buzz.

“[W]e aren’t scared of controversy,” Hobley wrote in an email. “We certainly wouldn’t have launched this campaign if we were.”



The Archdiocese of Washington filed a legal action in federal court challenging the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s (WMATA) rejection of this ad promoting the archdiocese’s annual “Find the Perfect Gift” initiative. (Archdiocese of Washington)

News of the rejection of some of OkCupid’s ads also came right about the time a federal appeals court upheld Metro’s decision not to run a Christmas ad from the Archdiocese of Washington that depicts a starry night with some shepherds and a message saying, “Find the Perfect Gift.”

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, in a July 31 ruling, said Metro was within its rights to decline that ad and accept only commercial or public service-oriented advertisements. The policy was adopted in 2015 after Metro received complaints about ads criticizing the Catholic Church’s policy on birth control and a group sought to post ads that were likely to offend Muslims. The policy has since come under legal fire from the American Civil Liberties Union, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, an abortion provider, the controversial conservative author Milo Yiannopoulos and others.

[Metro can ban all religious ads on buses and trains, federal appeals court rules.]

OkCupid’s DTF campaign — which was rolled out in New York and other cities this year — is a risqué attempt to subvert the idea that dating apps are online meat markets. The implication of the OkCupid ads is that instead of searching for one-night stands, users might actually be interested in such old-fashioned ideas as getting to know each other.

“DTFall Head Over Heels,” says one ad that shows a cute couple in each other’s arms. Others include “DTFarmers Market” (cute couple pushing wheelbarrow with produce); “DTFire Up the Kiln” (cute couple smearing clay on one another’s faces) and “DTFuriously Make Out” (cute couple snogging in Teletubby outfits or something). It’s a smart campaign aimed at millennials, who seem in general to be fond of all goods of yore, including true love.



OkCupid

The ads that ran afoul of Metro, however, target political extremism, or at least the right-wing end of it. “DTFilter Out the Far Right,” one of the ads says, showing a handgun going down the toilet. Another says, “DTFantasize about 2020.” Hobley, in an email, said Metro justified its rejection of the two ads — reported earlier by The Hill — because the ads “show strong opinion towards one political group over another.”

Metro’s press office wouldn’t comment on the rejection, other than to say the accepted ads will run July 16 through Aug. 26 in stations and through Sept. 23 on trains. The agency also declined to say what they cost, as such information is “proprietary.”



OkCupid



OkCupid

Meanwhile, the ads have splashed some color around the District’s concrete underground and, according to DCist, prompted at least one child to ask a parent what “DTF” means. “Ducks try flying” (?) was the parent’s response.

Advertisers are likely to keep pushing the limits, though, until eventually a controversial group or a religious organization finds a way to promote a commercial product whose name or purpose is hinky, and then we’ll see what happens.

But asked whether the court challenges would cause the agency to revisit the policy, Metro would not say. “[The court’s] ruling notwithstanding, this remains a matter of active litigation and thus we have no comment,” Metro spokesman Dan Stessel said.

Read more of Tripping:

Shakes on the plane: Flight attendants want to do something about cabin temperatures that run hot or cold

Metro rider accuses agency of slow response to threat aboard train

Woman who clashed with TSA likely to appeal case that shields screeners