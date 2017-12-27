

Police secure the perimeter of a home in Troy, N.Y., on Dec. 26 after four bodies were discovered in a basement apartment. (Nicholas Buonanno/The Record/AP)

A mother, her young children and her partner were found dead inside their basement apartment along the Hudson River in Upstate New York the day after Christmas, police said.

“After being in this business for almost 42 years, I can’t describe the savagery of this,” Troy Police Chief John Tedesco told reporters at a news conference Wednesday. “I don’t have the word.”

The apartment building’s property manager discovered the bodies Tuesday afternoon, and police responded to the building on Second Avenue in Troy, a city eight miles northeast of Albany, about 12:50 p.m. The victims are a 22-year-old woman, her 5-year-old daughter, her 11-year-old son and the 36-year-old woman the mother was in a relationship with, Tedesco said.

“You know, the emotions of a police officer are something you repress because there’s a job to be done,” he added. “But nobody that’s been involved in this case is going to ever forget this, I can tell you that.”

The deaths are shrouded in mystery: Police are unsure how long ago the victims were killed and do not have any suspects. But they hope those details will become clear after the autopsies are conducted Wednesday. Tedesco declined to provide information on how or why the victims were killed but said the deaths are being investigated as homicides.

The victims’ names have not been released.

Tedesco said it is likely that the family was targeted.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt that someone who committed a crime of this magnitude is capable of anything,” he said. “But we do not believe this was a random act, and we don’t believe there’s any imminent danger to the community.”

There remained a heavy police presence outside the apartment building Wednesday as authorities continued to investigate. The building is in the city’s Lansingburgh neighborhood, which runs along the Hudson. Residents told the Albany Times Union that the neighborhood is mostly quiet.

One neighbor, Shakeria Jones, lives around the corner and was worried Tuesday that one of the victims was her friend. But she can’t imagine why anyone would kill her, she said, as her friend has not had any problems with anyone, she told the Times Union.

“She lives in the basement apartment,” said Jones. “I’ve been calling her all day. She always answers, but she hasn’t. I’m worried it’s her. I hope it’s not her.”

Jason Fenton has lived across the street from the building for 18 years and said that there are four or five apartments in the building. He didn’t know its residents but said several children lived there. It seemed like a fun place, he said, with lots of parties during the summer.

The discovery of the bodies, however, is concerning, he said.

“It’s horrible,” he told the Times-Union. “I hope they find the person.”

