It was just after 2 a.m. in Sanford, Fla., when a white Subaru being pursued by officers crashed into a ditch in an area that Bob Kealing, a public information officer with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, describes as both “fairly well-traveled” and not nearly as “in the country” as it looks.

(More on this later.)

Jamie Michael Young, who was driving the car, and another passenger, Jennifer Anne Kaufman, jumped from the car and tried to flee, according to a police report. Young was apprehended by a K-9 unit with the Sanford Police Department. Kaufman ran toward a privately owned nearby field. A helicopter circled overhead with an infrared camera to provide nighttime visibility.

“The large group of cows is following her,” a helicopter operator with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said over his headset from above. “Looks like they may attack her.”

Watching the video, that did seem like a plausible outcome: Kaufman ran through the field as the herd took notice of her and began to chase her. She eventually made it to the perimeter, and appeared to climb through a fence to meet waiting police officers.

Ronny Neal, a public information officer with the Sanford police, said he wasn’t sure whether Kaufman, 47, realized she was running into the pasture where about 20 cows awaited her. He does think, though, that the cows helped pinpoint Kaufman’s movement.

“They did assist,” Neal told The Washington Post, adding, “I’m sure she probably heard something.”

According to Neal, the most important thing was to apprehend Kaufman free of any bovine-related injury — and they did.

The cows belong to Richard Kondracki, according to WKMG, who said the cows on his property have never been aggressive in the past.

“You don’t want to mess with it — any animal, whether it’s a cow, an elephant or a cat. You don’t mess with the babies,” Kondracki told WKMG.

The third passenger in the vehicle, Erin L. Thomas, had opted not to run. The police report describes her as “hysterical”; she said she did not have a place to stay and was “trying to get high.”

The trio were charged with petty theft, drug possession, trespassing and resisting an officer. The cows cud not be reached by The Post to udder a comment. (Sorry.)