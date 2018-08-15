

Melvin Harris (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

A father in Arizona was arrested this month after police said he beat a man into a coma because his daughter told him that the man had followed her into a convenience store bathroom. Police say the injured man, identified as Leon Armstrong, was beaten so severely that he died at the hospital a few days later.

Melvin Harris III, 40, was arrested in the Aug. 2 incident and charged with second degree murder, according to local reports.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. after Harris went to a gas station convenience store in Phoenix to pick up his daughter and her two friends, according to a police report posted by AZfamily.com. When the group came out, they told Harris that Armstrong — who had approached Harris asking for change before entering the store — tried to enter the teen’s locked stall in the women’s restroom. The girl had also told a store employee that the man had been inside the restroom, the police report said.

Harris went into the store and told a security guard that the guard needed to take care of the situation or he would do it himself, the police report said. The security guard told him that he would handle it.

But Harris pulled his car over to a gravel area near the parking lot where Armstrong had gone, according to the report. Witnesses told police that Harris then struck Armstrong in the face so hard that he fell, the report said. Harris then stood over the victim, who was “snoring and moaning,” and hit him in the face several times, and kicked him, before fleeing in his car.

When police found Harris at his house after canvassing the scene, he admitted to being involved in the altercation, the report said. He told police that had punched the man only after the man had swung at him first and denied striking him while he was on the ground. Witnesses however did not identify Harris as the involved party, the report notes.

The victim sustained swelling to his brain and a broken nose, and was in a coma initially due to “the loss of oxygen to the brain for an extended period,” the police report said. He died in the hospital on Aug. 7, the police said.

Harris is currently being held in jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond, AZfamily.com reported.

Harris’s case has drawn support from his fiance, Diana Jackson, who told AZfamily.com that he didn’t do anything wrong, as well as some commentators online who wrote things like “Melvin Harris needs a statue.”

“I’m not mad at him,” Jackson told the outlet. “I love him. He did what he was supposed to do for our kid.”

