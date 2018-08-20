Colorado prosecutors formally charged Christopher Lee Watts with the murder of his pregnant wife and two daughters on Monday.

The nine-count complaint — which includes multiple counts of first-degree murder, unlawful termination of pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body — alleges that Watts intentionally killed his family on Aug. 13.

In addition to the murders of Shanann Watts, 34, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, the district attorney’s office filed two additional counts of first-degree murder.

According to Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke, the two additional counts of first-degree murder were filed because the girls were under 12 and killed by a person “in a position of trust.”

Rourke also announced that his office had filed a motion to unseal the affidavit for the warrant to arrest Watts, which might contain new details about the killings.

Watts, 33, has been held without bail since his arrest last Wednesday. He is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning, when he will be informed of the charges against him.

A motion that Watts’s attorneys filed Friday suggested that the two children may have been strangled and stated that their bodies had been submerged in crude oil for four days. The attorneys had asked to obtain DNA samples from the children’s necks, as well as from their mother’s hands and nails, arguing that DNA would still be present on the bodies. A Weld County judge, however, denied the request.

How the DNA evidence would have fit into Watts’s defense is unknown. James Mason, a deputy state public defender in rural Weld County, did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities have not said how the victims died.

The family lived in a big two-story house, and Shanann Watts was pregnant with the couple’s third child. Just two months ago, she sent her husband a picture of her first ultrasound.

“Little peanut!” Christopher Watts replied.

“I love Chris! He’s the best dad us girls could ask for,” Shanann Watts wrote in a Facebook post sharing the text exchange with her husband.

Their life, apparently, wasn’t perfect. In 2015, two years after buying their house, the Wattses filed for bankruptcy. They were under pressure from a $400,000 mortgage and more than $50,000 in credit card debt, bankruptcy court documents show. Christopher Watts’s paycheck as an operator for Anadarko Petroleum and his wife’s from a children’s hospital weren’t nearly enough.

In a statement to CBS4, Shanann Watts’s family said her husband confessed to the killings.

“It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts,” the family said.