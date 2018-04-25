Become a better cook, then show off your skills. This 12-week series will give you the tools you need to make a meal you’re proud to share with friends.

Back in my early 20s, when I first began delving into cocktails (you know, legally), I didn’t have much money or know-how to work with. I was thrilled to simply order drinks at a bar or visit my local liquor store and grab a bottle of whatever.

I recognized very basic things. I knew about them through the grapevine or I’d seen them in my parents’ liquor cabinet. I stuck with the basics. Wine. Rum and coke. Whatever was on happy hour special.

I know you can relate. It’s easy to get starry-eyed over the wonders of an appealing happy hour deal after a long day at work. Drinking often has such a strong social element to it, and while that’s awesome, it can mess up our priorities when it comes to learning how to make a high-quality cocktail.

Did you miss a week? Catch up at Voraciously.com.

I’ve realized a few things over time:

Margaritas and daiquiris aren’t just frozen drinks. A good cocktail really depends on the quality of the ingredients. (For example, I’ve had both amazing and horrific gin and tonics; watch out for those happy hour specials.) Regardless of your taste preferences, there truly is something for everyone. Sweet, sour, scotch. It’s all a matter of exploring and finding what you love.

Today, we’re talking about cocktail basics, and how to make a simple, standout drink at home. Because whether you’re hosting a dinner party, a casual get-together or a romantic dinner, knowing how to prepare a good cocktail is a great skill to have in your kitchen arsenal.

I’ll run through the essential tools of the trade and ingredient staples, and then give you basic recipes for a few classic cocktails to get you started.



For today’s recipe, I’m sharing one of my favorite cocktails, based on what’s known as a shrub. (No, I’m not talking about the bush on your front lawn.)



Offering guests a stellar cocktail is the perfect way to begin a gathering. It will help set the tone for the rest of your night!

<Scroll ahead to the recipe for Strawberry Basil Mint Shrub Cocktail>

Tools of the trade

You don’t need a cart full of specialty tools to craft an excellent cocktail. But having a few simple ones will make the job easier, and they look snazzy sitting out on a bar. Here’s a rundown of some of the most common, as well as substitute options you probably already have.



Cocktail shaker: A cocktail shaker has a tight-fitting top covering a strainer. Fill it with ice and drink ingredients, then shake (which gives the ice a chance to chill the liquid), remove the top, and pour the cocktail into a serving glass. If you don’t have a cocktail shaker, fill a liquid measuring cup with ice, add the ingredients, whisk, and pour through a strainer into a serving glass.

Do not add carbonated drinks to a cocktail shaker. Trust me on this one.

Jigger: This typically has two sides for measuring alcohol. The smaller end holds 3/4 or 1 ounce, while the larger end will typically hold 1 1/2 ounces. You can use a small liquid measuring cup in place of a jigger.



Corkscrew and bottle opener: If you’re planning to serve wine or beer that doesn’t have a screw top, you’ll need a simple corkscrew and bottle opener. Some corkscrews are more foolproof than others. I prefer wing corkscrews, which are inexpensive and mostly idiot-proof (perfect for me!).



Muddler: This is a club-shaped object used to mash ingredients such as herbs, fruits and spices in the bottom of a glass to extract flavors. An example of when you’d use this is for a mojito, which contains fresh mint. If you don’t have a muddler, use a wooden spoon or the end of a small rolling pin.

It's all about the ingredients

Now let’s take a look at what goes into the drink. I’m only going to touch on some of the more common cocktail ingredients, with one common example of where you’d use each.

Liquors

Bourbon (Mint Julep)

Rye Whiskey (Manhattan)

Vodka (Screwdriver)

Light Rum (Mojito)

Dark Rum (Dark 'n' Stormy)

Gin (Gin & Tonic)

Tequila (Margarita)

Liqueurs

Amaretto (Amaretto Sour)

Orange Liqueur (Cosmopolitan)

Coffee Liqueur (White Russian)

Irish Cream Liqueur (Mudslide)

Vermouth (which is technically a fortified wine) (Martini)

Non-alcoholic ingredients

Ice: Sorry to be Captain Obvious, but many cocktails are served over ice. If you plan to serve a large group, make sure you have enough on hand for your crowd.



Fresh lemons and limes: Always use fresh citrus; skip the bottle. In addition to using the juice, you can use wedges and zest as a garnish.



Club soda: Keep it (or seltzer water; they can be used interchangeably) on hand to create refreshing, sparkling cocktails. Add fresh lime juice for a quick, non-alcoholic beverage.



Tonic water: Like club soda, tonic water is a carbonated drink, but one with sweetness and bitterness. It pairs well with gin.



Assorted sodas: Cola, ginger beer and all kinds of sodas can be mixed with an assortment of liquors. Popular soda cocktails include Rum and Cokes, Long Island Iced Teas and Dark 'N' Stormies.



Bitters: Aromatic and orange bitters, for sale at your local liquor store, can be added to drinks to help balance the flavors.



Juice: Cranberry, tomato, orange and pineapple juice are all options you might want to keep on hand for a variety of mixed drinks.



Simple syrup: Typically made from equal parts sugar and water, and it’s an easy way to sweeten cocktails.



A NOTE ON BALANCING FLAVORS

As we discussed in Week 5, the best recipes have a proper balance of flavors. The same principles apply to cocktails, which is why you’ll sometimes find salt on the rim of glassware, or lime juice adding a sour note.



You won’t necessarily be able to spot every flavor in each drink, but paying attention to what stands out not only will help you create better tasting cocktails but will help you work on refining your palate.

Classic cocktail ratios

Before I get into shrubs (the base for today’s cocktail), here are a few ratios you can use to quickly create simple, classic cocktails. These each make one drink. As I noted above (and I’m stressing again), the higher the quality of alcohol, the tastier the results will be. If you have the budget, this is a good place to splurge.



Margarita:

2 ounces tequila blanco

1 ounce orange liqueur (such as Cointreau or Grand Marnier)

3/4 to 1 ounce fresh lime juice

Kosher salt



Gin & Tonic:

2 ounces gin

4 ounces tonic water

1 ounce fresh lime juice



Screwdriver:

1 1/2 ounces vodka

6 ounces pulp-free orange juice



Dark 'n' Stormy:

2 ounces dark rum

3 ounces ginger beer

How to serve those drinks

You don’t need to invest in specialty glassware unless you want to, and, more importantly, only if it’s in your budget. If you know you’ll be entertaining guests regularly, then having a few cocktail-specific glasses might be worth it. If you see yourself headed down this path, start simple. There’s no need to buy everything at once.



Some basics you’ll want to consider include rocks glasses, highball glasses, wine glasses and possibly craft beer glasses. Secondary considerations might be champagne glasses, shot glasses, martini glasses, Moscow mule mugs and cordial glasses.



Feel free to get creative with serving options! Mason jars are all the rage, but you can also use whatever glassware you have.



If you’re going to invest in one glassware upgrade, I think wine glasses (stemware) are the best investment. You get a lot of bang for your buck, and they look classy. You can also use them for certain cocktails like mimosas and wine spritzers!



ADDITIONAL TIPS

If you have space in your freezer, chill your cocktail glasses unless they’re very delicate (glasses with thin stems, for example). This will help cocktails stay cold longer.

Speaking of chilled cocktails, you can use frozen fruit in place of (or in addition to) ice when appropriate. Frozen cranberries are a great example. Not only do they serve as a frozen element, but they also look beautiful.

You can rim cocktail glasses with salt and/or sugar. Dip the rim of the glass into a shallow bowl of water, lemon or lime juice. You can also use a lemon or lime wedge to moisten the rim by running it around the edge. Next, dip the rim onto a plate spread with a few tablespoons of salt, sugar or a mix of the two. You don’t have to stop there; try adding some grated zest or spices such as chili powder!

The mighty shrub

Shrubs are typically made from a fruit syrup (you’ll occasionally see vegetables used) that is preserved with vinegar. When combined with alcohol and/or club soda, the result is a refreshing, sweet and tart beverage.

You may be wondering: "Why are they called shrubs?" Well, the word shrub is derived from the Arabic word sharab, which means "to drink."



Shrubs are one of my absolute favorite ways to make cocktails, and the fruit syrup you make here can be used for nonalcoholic drinks as well.

Strawberry Basil Mint Shrub Cocktail

1 serving (makes enough shrub for 16 to 24 servings)

HANDS-ON TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 10 minutes, plus 24 hours' infusion

EQUIPMENT: Dry and liquid measuring cups, medium bowl, medium saucepan, spatula, fine-mesh strainer, cheesecloth (available on the supermarket kitchen-equipment aisle), cocktail shaker, spoon

For the shrub

2 cups strawberries (14 ounces), rinsed, hulled and sliced

1/2 cup packed basil leaves

1/2 cup packed mint leaves

1 cup apple cider vinegar

3/4 cup white wine vinegar

1/4 cup white or red balsamic vinegar

2 cups sugar

For the drink

Ice cubes

1 ounce good-quality gin, such as Bombay Sapphire

1 to 1 ½ ounces strawberry basil mint shrub (see above)

4 ounces club soda

Strawberry slices, for garnish (optional)

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

For the shrub: Combine the strawberries, basil and mint in a medium bowl (you could also use a large jar with a lid).

Combine the three vinegars in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Once the liquid starts to bubble at the edges, remove from the heat. Pour over the strawberry mixture so it is completely covered. Cover and let stand at room temperature for 24 hours.

Line a fine-mesh strainer with cheesecloth (to catch smallest particles) and set it over a medium saucepan. Strain the strawberry-vinegar mixture, discarding the solids.

Add the sugar to the saucepan; bring to a boil over medium-high heat; cook, stirring until the sugar has dissolved. Let cool. The yield is about 3 cups.

Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 months (possibly longer, but the flavor may decline over time).

For the drink: Fill a rocks glass halfway with ice cubes, and fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes.

Add the gin and the shrub (to taste) to the cocktail shaker. Seal and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. Strain into the glass, and then top with the club soda. Stir, then add garnishes, if using, and serve.

NOTE: This recipe can be simplified to use all apple cider vinegar or white wine vinegar. Don’t use all balsamic vinegar, which will drown out the delicate flavor of the herbs. Using a mix of the three vinegars here creates a nice balance of smoothness, fruitiness and acidity. If serving several drinks at once, you can scale up the amount of shrub and gin in the cocktail shaker.

VARIATIONS: Try using all mint or basil instead of both if you want one flavor to be more pronounced. You can also swap out the strawberries for blueberries or blackberries. A good quality tequila blanco, such as Casa Noble, would work in this cocktail in place of the gin.

Show us your shrub cocktails!

We want to see your drinks, however they turned out! Follow us on Instagram at @eatvoraciously and share your photos of this recipe using #eatvoraciously. In addition to featuring your photo in an upcoming newsletter, we'll be awarding a Team Voraciously T-shirt to one lucky winner who posts a photo of any recipe from the series and includes #eatvoraciously in the caption.

Coming up next week: It's time to talk protein! I'll explain the basic techniques for properly cooking meat (including tofu tips) and give you a recipe for a crowd-pleasing one-pan dinner.

Until then: Cheers!

Did you miss a week? Catch up at Voraciously.com: