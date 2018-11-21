The blank Google doc for this final newsletter tormented me for what felt like weeks. (I cleaned out my entire closet just to avoid finishing a draft.) I kept putting it off and putting it off because frankly, I didn’t want to admit to myself that this series was coming to an end.

But it is, and I’ve gotta hand it to you: You’ve stuck with with Meal Plan of Action (and me) for the better part of three months. That’s longer than Kim Kardashian’s marriage to Kris Humphries and William Henry Harrison’s presidency! Quite the accomplishment.

While this is the 12th and final weekly plan, you’ll always have the 30-plus recipes from this newsletter tucked in your inbox to reference whenever you need them. They’re quite literally back-pocket recipes now, since that’s likely where you keep your phone. (And you can also find all 12 weeks of this series on the Voraciously website.)

I hope you’ve enjoyed reading and cooking from this series as much as I enjoyed creating it. When you need to fill the void (and your stomach), you can always pay my colleagues’ work a visit at voraciously.com. If newsletters are extremely your jam, keep your eyes peeled for another exciting and practical series from Team Voraciously in early 2019.

Now, enough of the housekeeping notes. I must burden you with a hot take, so prepare accordingly: The signature offering at just about any steakhouse is steak a baked potato.

You may roll into a LongHorn and — to the shock of those around you — order the grilled shrimp, but I’ll bet you those bread rolls and sweet butter you’ll also get a loaded baked potato. Steakhouses have effectively marketed it as the One True Side Dish.

It’s for this reason that I owe potatoes (russet AND sweet), particularly of the baked variety, an apology. I’ve just never thought of them as the main event. But they are a formidable ally of the meal planner!

Roast a few sweet potatoes on a Sunday, and you’re guaranteed to have dinners on the table in less than an hour during the week. And while you could load ’em up like the steakhouses do, I think you’re better served pureeing them into soups, mashing them up for tostadas and searing them like, well, steaks.

This week's game plan

Sweet Potato and Leek Curry Soup (V)

Each spoonful of this luxuriously creamy soup ends with an addictive punch of sweet heat.

Smoky Sweet Potato Tostadas With Black Beans and Salsa (V)

Mashed sweet potatoes have range beyond Thanksgiving, as these crispy, loaded tortillas will prove.



Deconstructed Sweet Potato 'Hash'

While this tastes a lot like a quick weeknight hash, it sure doesn't look like one — thanks to our sweet potato "steaks."

V - vegetarian

Your shopping list

Are you on board? Sweet! Click this link for an easy-to-save shopping list that includes ingredients for all three recipes.

Sunday task

Roast those sweet potatoes

Why yes, I did save the easiest Sunday Task for last! Thanks for noticing. Go ahead and preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Before you pop in those potatoes, it’s important we go over some best practices.

Once you’ve scrubbed your spuds clean and dried them, pierce them several times with a fork. This small step is all that stands between you and and a split (or worse, exploded) sweet potato, so don’t skip it. The steam that builds up inside the potato needs an exit strategy, after all!

The sweet potatoes will ooze a little as they cook as a result. The sugary liquid will inevitably caramelize and harden, so line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil for easy cleanup. I like to set a wire cooling rack on top of the baking sheet, which allows heat to circulate underneath the potatoes and means I don’t have to flip them.

Rub three 12-ounce spuds with a little vegetable oil before you set them on top of the wire rack and pop them into the oven. Roast them for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the flesh is soft enough that a paring knife slides into the center with ease. I like to check mine around the 45-minute mark and pop them back into the oven if there’s any resistance at all.

Let your roasted sweet potatoes cool completely before storing them in a container or zip-top bag and sticking them in the fridge, where they’ll keep for about a week.

Recipes

Sweet Potato and Leek Curry Soup

You’re about to graduate Soup School top of your class. Cool-as-a-cucumber gazpacho? Aced it. A hearty and healthy(ish) spin on the classic French onion? Three gold stars for you. All that’s left is this creamy, dreamy pureed number.

The cayenne pepper brings just enough heat to make this soup addictive. You can certainly adjust the amount to suit your taste buds, but I found that ½ teaspoon complements the sweetness of the pureed sweet potato and coconut milk quite nicely. If you’d rather err on the side of caution, start with ¼ teaspoon and give things a taste before deciding whether to add the rest.

If you’re really trying to pass with flying colors, top things off with something crunchy, such as chopped roasted peanuts or crispy fried shallots.

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cook time: 25 to 30 minutes.

2 servings. You’ll need:

2 leeks, white parts only, chopped into chunks and cleaned, see TIP

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 Roasted Sweet Potato, flesh scooped out in chunks and skins discarded

Kosher salt

1½ cups chicken or vegetable broth

½ cup coconut milk

1 ½ teaspoons curry powder

¼ to ½ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

Special equipment:

Blender or immersion (stick) blender

Cut through a leek and you'll likely find sand tucked in between the layers. To make sure none of that sand ends up in your soup, let the leek chunks sit in a bowl of water for a few minutes and then lift them up and out of the bowl rather than draining. This allows the grit to fall to the bottom of the bowl.

Because we already took care of roasting the sweet potato on Sunday, there’s minimal cooking involved before we take things to a food processor or blender. Good news if you came home especially tired today [raises hand]!

Okay, so let’s get this show on the road. Cook the leek whites in the oil in a large saucepan over medium-low heat for about 8 minutes, or until softened but not browned. Add the sweet potato flesh and stir for a minute.

Hit it with a pinch of salt, then follow with broth and coconut milk. You know the drill: Bring everything to a boil, then drop the heat so things are just simmering. Give it all another stir and leave it be for 10 minutes.

Take the soup mixture off the heat and over to your preferred blending machine. Carefully pour in the contents of the saucepan, then add the curry powder. You can totally add the cayenne at this point, too. But if you’re heat-averse, I recommend starting with ¼ teaspoon, pureeing, tasting, and adding the other ¼ teaspoon after if you so wish.

So yeah, we can get to pureeing now. If you’re using anything other than a heavy-duty blender with variable speed (cough cough, Vitamix), don’t fill it more than halfway. Take off the inset rubber cap to help steam escape and hold a cloth over the hole before you turn it on so things don’t get too crazy. An immersion blender will save you some time (and cleanup), if you’ve got one.

Working in batches as needed, blend the soup until it’s perfectly creamy — no potato chunks in sight. Taste and season with salt and more cayenne if you’re into it.

Divide between bowls. This is best enjoyed curled up on a couch.

Smoky Sweet Potato Tostadas With Black Beans and Salsa

The tomatillo salsa can be made several days ahead and refrigerated. I also love to eat it with chips and serve it alongside huevos rancheros.

Prep time: 5 to 10 minutes. Cook time: 35 minutes.



2 servings. You’ll need:



2 tomatillos (about 6 ounces total), husked and rinsed

1 jalapeño pepper (stemmed), with or without seeds, coarsely chopped

¼ small white onion, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice (from half a lime)

¼ cup packed cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish

3 cloves garlic, 1 of them minced

Kosher salt

Four 6-inch corn tortillas

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

One 14.5-ounce can low-sodium black beans

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon ground cumin

1 Roasted Sweet Potato

1 teaspoon adobo sauce from a can of chipotles en adobo

Making your own salsa is an absolute breeze. Let's put the tomatillos bottoms-up on a baking sheet lined with foil and broil them for 8 to 10 minutes, until charred and softened. Once they’re done, reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees.

Let the tomatillos cool for a hot sec, then use a paring knife to cut out/get rid of the stem ends. Transfer the broiled tomatillos to a blender or food processor along with the jalapeño, onion, lime juice, the ¼ cup of cilantro and 2 cloves of the garlic. Pulse just until you have a chunky consistency.

Season lightly with salt, pour the salsa into a jar and toss it in the fridge while you make your tostadas.

Brush both sides of those corn tortillas with the oil and lay them in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast them for 12 to 15 minutes, or until they’ve transformed into crisp, golden tostada shells.

While the tortillas are baking, make some beans! It’ll be a cakewalk. Uh, a cak … bean. A beanwalk. It’s bean a week. Anyway, dump the can — black beans, liquid and all — in a saucepan with the clove of minced garlic, the oregano and cumin. Bring it all to a boil and then cook for 3 to 5 minutes on medium-low, stirring often, until the liquid thickens slightly. Remove from heat and season lightly with salt.

You’ll be using the Roasted Sweet Potato as your base tostada spread, but first we need to mash and season it. Cut the sweet potato in half, then scoop the flesh into a bowl, discarding the skin. Mash it up with the adobo sauce and a little salt.

Now comes the easy part. Spread equal amounts of the sweet and smoky potato mash on the tostada shells, then top that with a scoop or two of beans and finish with a little tomatillo salsa and a sprinkling of cilantro leaves.

Leftovers: Deconstructed Sweet Potato 'Hash'

2 servings.

I ate probably 20 birds’ worth of ground turkey in the year after I graduated college and moved to D.C. In most cases, that came in the form of a sweet potato and turkey hash my pal Rachel would whip up for us when we would work our weekend shifts from home together. It was the kind of quick and satisfying meal I could throw together regularly and not tire of.

We’re going to channel that dish. But it (and I) have grown some since I started making it. For this hash, let’s opt for two links of hot Italian sausage, casings removed, instead of ground turkey. Break apart the sausage with a wooden spoon in a hot cast-iron skillet and cook with a little vegetable oil until the sausage starts to brown and crisp up on the bottom, then add a couple cups of stemmed and torn lacinato kale leaves. Cook until those have wilted. Transfer that mixture to a bowl, leaving the rendered sausage fat behind, and season the meat and greens lightly with kosher salt. Cover to keep warm.

Add a little more oil to the pan if it looks dry. Cut a Roasted Sweet Potato in half (leave the skin on!) and sear it, cut sides down, in the rendered sausage fat until charred and caramelized, say 5 minutes.

Smear a bit of labneh on the bottom of two bowls, then plop a charred sweet potato half on top. Press a small well into the sweet potato and scoop some sausage and kale on top. Drizzle everything with chili pepper-infused honey (I like Mike’s Hot Honey) for a sweet-and-spicy kick.You could even top with a fried egg, if ya want, and reminisce about hashes past.

