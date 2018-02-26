We know you don’t really need a recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich. The recipe is, after all, right there in the name. In the interest of branching out beyond melty American cheese and white bread slathered with mayo on the outside to get things nice and crispy (see the sandwich pictured above), here we are.

Will these sandwiches change your life and solve all the world’s problems?

No.

They’re just sandwiches.

But these recipes will comfort, in all their cheesy, oozing, messy glory. And we all could use a little extra cheesy comfort to get us through the week.



Cheddar, Apple and Ham Melt. The combination is a classic for a reason — sharp cheddar melds perfectly with savory ham and crunchy, tart apple slices. We highly recommend spreading on a smidge of Dijon mustard, as suggested; this sandwich benefits from that slightly acidic, spicy mustard bite.



American Dip Grilled Cheese. You might look at this recipe and call it a grilled cheese in roast beef’s clothing, but really, with a sandwich this good, why bother with labels? The generous amount of meat makes this substantial indeed, but it’s the little things that set it over the top: The chive butter that turns the exterior golden and crisp, the thinly sliced potatoes layered inside, and the creamy, zingy horseradish dip that ties it all together.



Grilled Pepper Jack and Avocado Sandwich. Consider this a friendly reminder that avocado goes on more than toast. Keeping things meat-free? Replace the crispy bacon with a layer of crunchy barbecue-flavored potato chips. (Trust us.)



Grilled Baby Swiss and Tomato Sandwich. Other ways to build on this sandwich: Serve with a generous dab of mustard (either sweet or spicy), sneak some greens inside (spinach or arugula), or substitute roasted red pepper strips for the tomato slices.



Grilled Kimcheese. Spicy kimchi is tamed just a little by shredded cheddar, while sliced pear (preferably Asian, but any variety is good) lends just a bit of sweetness. You could also add a layer of ham or turkey.



Grilled Mozzarella and Prosciutto Sandwich. This one is silky and indulgent, thanks to the creamy cheese and rich, cured meat. Peppery arugula cuts through the richness, but we’d pair this with a glass of wine, too. You know, for balance.

