The 90th Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday, and because theme parties are the best kinds of parties, we’ve paired one recipe with each of the nine (yes, nine!) best-picture nominees to make a spread worthy of celebration. (*Warning! This post may contain spoilers.*)

Invite your friends over (have them make one of these recipes!), make a big batch of popcorn and enjoy the show.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Martini (“Darkest Hour”)

We tip our hats to Winston Churchill with the classic drink he famously enjoyed. To be completely accurate, your drink should consist of only ice and gin (preferably Plymouth) and not a drop of vermouth. But we’re not curmudgeons, so feel free to make your cocktail as you like it.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Horseradish Deviled Eggs (“The Shape of Water”)

The deviled egg will forever be perfect party food, and these are just a bit more tangy than the average, thanks to the zip of horseradish in the filling. Wake up, put some eggs on to boil, take a bath, and then make these tasty bites for the favorite creatures in your life.



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

30-Minute Spaghetti & Meatballs (“The Post”)

Is spaghetti and meatballs really party food? Maybe not. But this movie is about us, and, like the movie, this recipe is pretty darn inspiring. To paraphrase Tom Hanks as Ben Bradlee, if we live in a world where food writers can tell us what we can and can’t eat at our Oscars party, then the party, as we know it, has already ceased to exist.



(Goran Kosanovic for The Washington Post)

Smoked Pimento Cheese (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”)

This classic spread gets a kiss of fire from smoked cheddar and is excellent spread on crackers. Serve it as one of your three cheese boards.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Hard Cider Rarebit (“Dunkirk”)

For those times when home feels so close you can almost see it, a serving of comfort is in order. This version of the dish with origins in the United Kingdom comes together in just 20 minutes and features toasted bread topped with slices of pear, all drenched in a cider-enriched cheese sauce. If your crowd is small, then we’d make this as directed, in an oven-safe baking dish or two. But know that the indulgent cheese sauce makes an excellent dip for bite-size pieces of toast and pears, too.



(Goran Kosanovic For The Washington Post)

Mushroom Toast (“Phantom Thread”)

Don’t get mad at your friends who think you butter your toast too loudly; go foraging for your own mushrooms and get even! (But don’t do that. We do not condone poisoning. Really, seriously don’t do that.) These tasty morsels can be made with any number of mushroom varieties — not just the slender beech mushrooms called for in the recipe. Cut the pieces of toast in half or thirds to make them party-size.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Tartines With Apricot and Endive (“Lady Bird”)

Much like Lady Bird herself, these little bites have a lot going on: They’re a little bitter because of the endive, a touch sweet from the dried apricot, a bit tart thanks to lemon juice and just the right amount of salty. Don’t let your dining companions call them toast; toast is just a name their parents gave them — these quirky nibbles demand to be known as tartines.



(Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Spiced Peach, Graham Cracker and Oat Crisp (“Call Me By Your Name”)

Clearly we’re going to give you a recipe with peaches here. And although we’d love to go the route of peaches and cream, with, say, our recipe for Balsamic Peaches With Ricotta Cream and Almonds, good peaches are just not in reach this time of year. So head to the closest freezer aisle, pick up a few bags of peaches, and make this simple fruit crisp instead. And to really indulge, serve it with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream (and perhaps a wink and a nod).



(Stacy Zarin Goldberg for The Washington Post)

Cheerios Cereal Bars (“Get Out”)

Who knew Froot Loops could make one feel so unhinged, are we right? These no-bake bars, on the other hand, are anything but creepy: They have creamy peanut butter and sticky marshmallows to bind them together and are covered with a simple chocolate topping. You could make them with Cheerios, as the recipe instructs, but for these purposes, we’d clearly opt for the fruity stuff.

During commercial breaks take this quiz with your guests to see who has seen the most best-picture winners.

