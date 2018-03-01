This post had been updated.

Instant Pot and the Consumer Product Safety Commission have officially issued a recall on some of the company’s multicookers.

This has nothing to do with the company’s pressure cookers, the whiz-bang, do-everything devices that have gained a cult following.

REPEAT: Your Instant Pot pressure cooker is not a safety hazard.

The affected appliance, the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker, does not have a pressure-cooking function (it does, however, have settings for baking, steaming, roasting and slow-cooking, among others).

Owners are asked to look on the silver label on the underside of the cooker; if the batch code is 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 or 1746, you should stop using the appliance and unplug it. The recalled units can be returned for a replacement at Walmart, which was the exclusive seller online and in stores from August 2017 through January 2018.

Parent company Double Insight can be reached toll-free at 888-891-1473 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time Saturday and Sunday. Assistance is available online at instantpot.com; click on “Product Recall.” You can also find more information at gemmulticooker.com.

According to the recall notice, “A manufacturer defect can cause the multicooker to overheat and melt on the underside, posing a fire hazard.” The company has received 107 reports of overheating, five of which caused minor property damage. There have been no reported injuries.

Initially, Instant Pot had shared a post on its Facebook page about some of its products potentially melting and asked customers to stop using them. The story started gaining traction online, seemingly kicked off by the venerable, reliable Consumer Reports.

Dear Valued Customers, We have received a small number of… Posted by Instant Pot on Saturday, February 17, 2018

In a news release, William Wallace, senior policy analyst for Consumers Union, the advocacy division of Consumer Reports, recommended that Instant Pot “investigate whether safety issues are limited to just the recalled products — and if there are other products affected, it should expand its recall and its warnings to consumers.”

We have reached out to Instant Pot for comment and will update with any additional information.

For now, though, carry on with your pressure cooking.

