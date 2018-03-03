The sheet pan may just be the one kitchen tool to rule them all. As Becky Kyrstal explains in her sheet pan primer, they’re one of the few cooking items that remain durable and reliable, despite their frequent use.

Put those unassuming pans to work with one of these recipes from our archives, and you’ll be well on your way to speedy and convenient meal heaven.

Sheet Pan Moroccan Spaghetti Squash. Hearty winter squash can be a pain to deal with — they’re big and bulky, and have thick skins — but this recipe only requires that you split a spaghetti squash in two with a sharp chef’s knife. After that, it’s as simple as mixing chickpeas, oil, garlic, dried currants and seasoning blend together and roasting until done. About that seasoning blend: The recipe calls for one from Trader Joe’s, but take this as an opportunity to explore your spices! Try a mix of paprika and za’atar or cumin, cinnamon and dried oregano, for example.



Oven-Roasted Hash. This tasty mix of potatoes, onions and green cabbage gets a little added heft from diced pancetta or prosciutto (or bacon, if you prefer), while the coriander and poppy seeds add an unexpected layer of flavor. Need we mention that this would be great with an egg on top?



Dorie Greenspan’s Sheet Pan Chicken With Apples and Kale. The secret here is cutting the ingredients so that they’ll cook at the same rate. We really like the North African ras el hanout spice blend, but know that you can, of course, substitute with something you’ve got on hand. (Try a mix of 1 teaspoon ground cumin, 1 teaspoon ground paprika, ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon and ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes.)



Arctic Char, Broccolini and Edamame With Soy-Ginger Sauce. The best part about this is that it’s ready in just 20 minutes. It’s also healthful. And tasty. (It has a lot going for it, really.) If you can’t find arctic char, know that salmon or snapper can be used instead. No broccolini? Trim some regular ol’ broccoli into similar long, slender stalks, and you’re good to go.



Sheet Pan Sausage Dinner With Roasted Grapes and Broccoli Rabe. This recipe may contain only five ingredients, but they meld together oh so well. You can use any type of sausage that you like, but we particularly enjoyed the results using fennel-studded Italian links.

