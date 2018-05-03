Arugula is a slightly bitter, peppery green that pairs splendidly with many foods, including fish, pasta, pizza and, naturally, salads.

It’s also occasionally the source of food-snob-related jokes and ire. Go ahead and Google “elitist arugula.” We’ll wait.

Welcome back! Regardless of controversy — real or imagined — arugula is delicious. Get to know the spicy green with these quick and easy recipes from our archives.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Arugula-Baby Beet Salad With Ginger Vinaigrette. When we say ginger vinaigrette, we really mean GINGER VINAIGRETTE. It’s a loud one, with a not insignificant amount of grated ginger — plus thinly sliced pieces in the salad itself — that really make the roasted baby beets and peppery arugula pop.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Arugula and Fennel Salad With Tuna. No mayonnaise was harmed in the making of this tuna salad — it’s a simple mix of baby arugula, thinly sliced fennel, cherry tomatoes and canned fish. About that tuna: Use the good stuff, preferably Italian and definitely packed in oil (we like Tonnino or Genova brands). If you’re not a fennel fan, feel free to swap out another vegetable with crunch; cucumber, bell pepper or celery would be nice.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Cantaloupe Salad With Arugula and Crispy Prosciutto. This plays off the classic melon-and-prosciutto pairing but takes that cured meat and crisps it up a bit so that it’s extra appealing. The quick dressing gets a touch of sweetness from white balsamic vinegar (or white wine vinegar mixed with a little honey).



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Couscous Salad With Summer Fruit and Arugula. This one’s crowd-friendly — in other words, it makes a lot. Take the sweet, salty, filling mix to a picnic or cookout (it plays well with grilled meats or tofu) or pack it for lunch. You’ll make a basic vinaigrette, plus a balsamic glaze that’s drizzled on at the end. Use leftover glaze as an ice cream topping, spoon it over grilled vegetables or stir it into bubbly water.



(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post)

Peanut Butter, Honey and Arugula Sandwich. We know, we know, adding arugula to an already perfect combination of peanut butter and honey might seem a little strange, but the peppery, spicy notes of the green truly do work. Give it a shot before you write an angry comment, please.

