Pumpkin seeds might seem like an autumnal specialty, but there are several reasons to consider them beyond the realm of flannel shirts and pumpkin spice everything:

They’re crunchy and nutty.

They’re a good source of zinc, protein, magnesium and manganese.

They’re available year-round (usually labeled pepitas).

When you toast them in a skillet, they start to dance and pop, turning from green to golden brown. (We count this as a plus because it’s always good to have some excitement in your kitchen.)

And they’re super versatile, as you’ll discover in this round of recipes from our archives.

Cabbage Slaw With Orange-Pumpkin Seed Dressing, above. This is the slaw that will see you through summer cookouts and dinner parties. The dressing is deceivingly nutty and even a little creamy, thanks to those roasted, salted pumpkin seeds; a little ground cumin and coriander add some punch, along with orange zest, juice and a splash of white wine or apple cider vinegar. You might want to double the dressing, honestly, because it keeps for a few days in the refrigerator and is just that good.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Jicama, Apple and Chayote Salad With Pepita-Avocado Dressing. The seeds add some backbone to a flavorful dressing of lime, avocado, cilantro, dill and mustard. You won’t find salad greens in this dish, but instead a crunchy mix of jicama, tart apple and raw chayote squash (available in the produce section of many large supermarkets or in international markets).



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Pappardelle With Arugula Pumpkin Seed Pesto. Allergic to nuts but trying to get your summer pesto on? Know that pumpkin seeds are a totally fine and very acceptable substitute. Here, they’re combined with peppery arugula, flat-leaf parsley and some aged Gouda; but really, they go with any herb and cheese you like.



(Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post)

Pumpkin Seed-Crusted Tempeh. You can also use pumpkin seeds as a crunchy coating for protein! Who knew? (Well, we did, and now you do, too!) Here it’s paired with tempeh, but you can use a similar mix on chicken to delicious effect.



(Dixie D. Vereen for The Washington Post)

Maple Olive Oil Pecan Granola. This not-too-sweet, crunchy mix easily adapts to whatever ingredients you have on hand. We really like the suggested combination of almonds, pumpkin seeds and pecans, but walnuts, pistachios or cashews would be nice, too. Likewise, add coconut flakes, dried mango or freeze-dried strawberries, if that’s what you’re into.

More from Voraciously:

5 arugula recipes that are just like you: A little bitter and a lot of fun

This versatile red salsa will upgrade your entire cooking repertoire

Elderflower soda and lavender lattes: Flowers are suddenly everywhere in food