Overview

This dish provides yet another good reason to keep a bag of green peas in your freezer. They’re as good as fresh. Not only do they make a fast side dish (say, sauteed with shallots), you can also add them to curries, frittatas and pot pies. Here, they combine with salmon for an easy, elegant pasta dish.

[4 weeknight pastas that are on the table in the time it takes to boil water]

Ingredients

1⁄ 2 teaspoonsalt, plus more as needed

8ounceswild-caught salmon fillet, skinned

1tablespoonbutter (salted or unsalted)

1tablespoonextra-virgin olive oil

1medium shallot

Leaves from 1 large sprig fresh sage

Freshly ground black pepper

3tablespoonsdry white wine

1⁄ 4 cupheavy cream

1⁄ 2 cupfrozen green peas, defrosted

8ouncesdried farfalle (bowtie pasta)

Steps

Step 1

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil over high heat. Salt it generously.

Step 2

Cut the salmon into 3/4-inch cubes.

Step 3

Combine the butter and oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Once the butter starts to sizzle, stir in the shallot and sage. Cook, stirring often, for 5 to 6 minutes, until the shallots have begun to soften.

Step 4

Increase the heat to medium-high; add the salmon, the 1/2 teaspoon of salt and a generous grinding of pepper. Cook for about 1 minute, tossing the salmon gently to coat evenly.

Step 5

As soon as the salmon begins to turn opaque, sprinkle in the wine. Let it bubble for about 30 seconds, then stir in the cream and peas; cook for 5 to 7 minutes, to form a sauce that is barely bubbling at the edges. The peas should be heated through yet still bright green. Remove from the heat and cover to keep warm.

Step 6

Add the farfalle to the boiling water; reduce the heat to medium-high and cook according to the package directions (for al dente). Drain the pasta in a colander set in the sink, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water.

Step 7

Transfer the farfalle to the skillet; gently toss with the sauce until well incorporated. Add a splash or two of the cooking water, as needed, to loosen the sauce.

Step 8

Divide among individual bowls and serve.

Adapted from “The Glorious Pasta of Italy,” by Domenica Marchetti (Chronicle, 2011).

Tested by Domenica Marchetti and Bonnie S. Benwick; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

More pasta recipes:

Cacio e Pepe Alla Colu

Lemon Spaghettini

BLT Bucatini

Nutrition

Calories: 420; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 60 mg; Sodium: 500 mg; Total Carbohydrates: 44 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugars: 4 g; Protein: 20 g.